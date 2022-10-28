Last week, a friend told me how a minister told her marriage would be like the ocean tides.
She was young, and marriage was fresh. Marriage would be her next great adventure. Youth, as most of us remember, is like that.
"In marriage," the minister said, "there will be times when the ocean tide is in, and there will be times when it is out. Understanding this makes an important difference in your marriage."
He advised her to remember that marriage is work and will bring ups and downs — much like the tide coming and going. But he also stressed love and the tide are two different things. You will find yourself swimming in the best times when the tide is in and other times when you wonder if the waters will ever return. But, he reminded her, love is what will keep everything together.
My friend is quick to laugh.
"And he was right," she said. "There have been plenty of times when I was so upset that I had found myself drawing from the minister's advice."
She tells me about one experience in particular.
"I don't remember what it was about, but I found myself saying, 'Look, I love you, but the tide is way out today — give me some space.'"
She laughs, and her husband nods in agreement.
"And soon," she said, "the tide comes back in, and everything is fine. But understanding marriage would have ups and downs was incredibly helpful when things got difficult to hear."
Her words are a perfect metaphor for marriage. Ask any long-term married couple, and they will most likely testify to the natural tides filling their marriage. I know I do.
Life gets real when a couple becomes one on the marriage altar. And if not careful, the coming and going of tides can wash away the grains of sand making up the foundation of love.
In addition, children, careers and even our personal growth will pose challenges to a marriage. And it is in these difficult times when the tide is out, and our beachhead of love is left to face the eroding elements, our decisions and actions become more critical.
My wife and I are like most people — and the tide certainly comes and goes. But now, decades behind us, we recognize the tide is another natural part of life and marriage.
I remember my aunt giving me a piece of her advice shortly after my wife and I married. My wife and I were in those stages we were least prepared for — young kids, money challenges, and moving across the country periodically for work. Classic marriage stressors.
"Don't ever forget the person you were so crazy about when you married them is still in there," she said.
The tide came and went for my aunt and uncle, too. But she never lost sight of the beachhead of love that brought them together at the altar. And in the end, neither should we.
Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com
President & Publisher
