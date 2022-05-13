"One day, my husband and I realized we might never get to all the 'one-day' things on our list," my friend said. "Time just might run out on us."
My friend was telling me about how she and her husband were learning to walk the work-life balance of careers and parenthood and still have fun together along the way.
"Before our 30th anniversary a few years back, I sat down and created a list of things we'd love to do — fun things — and didn't require enormous time, planning or money," she said. "Things we could truly accomplish."
She even titled the list with her last name, Slusher.
"We called it the Slush 30 list," she said. "Things like run off for a Thursday afternoon movie, take a cooking class, or maybe a day trip to someplace we've never been. The ideas can be big or small."
Telling me her story, sunshine radiated from her eyes as if she and her husband were following an adventure map, excited to find whatever was around the corner. Then, together, they'd pick them off over the next year.
My friend is onto something important here. Life does run out. Like most of you, I've lost several good friends in the past several years. And nothing reminds us of our mortality more than saying goodbye to people who've filled our lives with love and joy for as long as we can remember.
I have a bucket list so big my wife calls it an industrial-sized dumpster list. But there is so much we want to see, experience and do.
My best friend and I always dreamed big, figuring if we came up a bit short, we'd still have done more than most people. Of course, as 10-year olds, our dreams are not as defined or grounded in reality, but they're fun. Some big, others small, and some best not put in print for posterity.
But our childlike embrace and energy carried forward into our lives.
Once, while visiting with him and his friend, he talked about all the things he wanted to do over our weekend. His friend turned to my wife and said, "sometimes I just don't have the heart to tell him there literally isn't enough time to do all those things, but it makes him so happy to look forward."
She was right — and so is my friend with her list. Life is fueled and rewarded by our desire to taste, touch and experience new things. A trip to Italy touches the same neurons in our brains as sneaking out for an afternoon movie when everyone else is at work. Our brain likes to be teased, energized and rewarded.
Last week, while driving across the state, my wife pulled out a small notebook, and we began our list.
"Ride the duck boat, go to an outdoor concert this summer and take a long drive along the coastline."
Baby steps but a start — and I can't wait to cross them off.
