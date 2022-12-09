I’ve figured out what Santa Claus does the other 11 months of the year: he is Batman.
Think about this for a moment. The similarities are undeniable. Please give me some rope (or candy cane).
Picture a man who slips through the night in search of rewarding the good, holding the bad accountable for their deeds. A man whose movements are seen only from the corner of one’s eye. A man who leaves us questioning if we caught a glimpse in the shadows?
Sounds like Batman to me.
And how about someone who keeps close tabs on evildoers? Or is quick to slip in and deliver justice with either a Bat Rope or a lump of coal. Nothing strikes fear into the hearts of criminals like a trip to the Gotham jail — or a cold, lumpy piece of coal on Christmas morning.
Yep. Batman.
Or how about each resides in a secret location, filled with the technology and expertise to create leading-edge equipment on a moment’s notice? Why is it a stretch to imagine the same workshop producing a flame-spouting, radar-blocking supercar is also behind a high-flying sleigh NORAD can spot, but the best Air Force pilots can’t seem to locate in the skies?
Sounds like Batman.
Or the fact that both say little, allowing their actions to speak for themselves? Beyond “Ho, ho, ho,” Santa prefers to let his good work do the talking. Similarly, “I’m Batman” is generally all the man in black has to say before delivering a whooping.
Need I say more? Keep reading.
Batman and Santa share a high appreciation for fashion. Both cloak themselves in highly-expressive and individually unique wardrobes. Santa, in his soot-repelling red skin-tight leggings, temperature-insulating black boots and a belt buckle large enough to make a rodeo champion feel inferior. Batman, with a long protective cape draping over a shadow-inducing black skinsuit. And like Santa, he outfits his multi-use utility belt with a buckle the size of Texas pancakes.
Odds are, a few of you are still on the fence about this revelation. Please hang on.
No one knows what Batman looks like, his face strategically hidden behind a hardened mask. And conveniently, Santa only shows what we don’t see on Batman. Even Santa’s puffy suit is likely outfitted with a sophisticated internal heat-circulating system to protect against the harsh cold elements of Christmas, cleverly obscuring the rippling muscles beneath. And again, both personas are double-drenched deep in mystery.
I’m sure even the most suspicious doubters are now in agreement.
I’ll admit this revelation is hard to accept. Santa and Batman have played one of the greatest sleights of hand. Both are impervious to whatever challenge is thrown their way and move through the night undetected by mortals.
Granted, this is a lot to digest. I know this is for me. But this Christmas night, I will go to sleep knowing no matter what happens, we are protected. For under Santa’s jolly costume is one bad Batman.
