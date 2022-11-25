According to my wife, I am now officially eccentric.
“You know, turning 60 years old is starting to mess with me,” I said to her.
We are loaded in the truck and barreling across Interstate 10 into West Texas, a place known for stirring a deep thought or two. For me, the birthday we’d celebrate in the middle of the desert increasingly bubbles up as we race between the rising mesas at 85 mph. Okay, maybe a bit more than 85.
“Never thought I’d get there,” I said. “Sixty seemed ancient when I was a kid. Like going out to pasture or something.”
She smiled at me.
“Chill,” she said. “You are never going to be old.”
“But I’m already having trouble keeping my act together. I’m considering hearing aids, and I can’t be trusted to go to the store for more than three items without a written list.”
“True,” she said. “You might be getting older, but you’ll never be old. We’ve been together for more than 40 years, and trust me. So I know fully growing up will never happen for you.”
I reminded her how I had color-coded key chains for the cars — a white surfboard for the white car and a black surfboard for the black truck. Or I put little check marks next to titles in an index of short stories, so I don’t read the same one twice.
“Look at it this way,” she said. “All those weird little things you do can now be considered eccentric going forward.”
I thought about her logic — and bit.
“Eccentric. I like it,” I said. “I can do that.”
“I’m sure you can,” she said. “You’ve been doing goofy stuff forever; now people will just chalk it up to you being eccentric.”
I love how she can cut to the wick of my pain and make me feel better about something I deeply dread.
A few days later, I woke up 60 years old, quickly embracing my new status. Before the sun fully rose over the Chisos Mountains, I discovered two completely different ways to fail making a fool-proof pot of drip coffee — both resulting in me pouring them out and starting over.
Rather than feeling stupid, I leaned into my new friend, Mr. Eccentric. Suddenly, a warm wave of comfort washed away my stress, replacing my embarrassment with a smile.
“I think I might get used to this,” I said to no one.
Over the next few days, I would lose my phone twice — once discovering it hanging from the dashboard mount. The other time, I’ve already forgotten — but certainly where I should’ve remembered.
Since turning the big Six-0, I remember my wife’s wisdom: “you may get older, but you’re never going to be old.”
Today, whenever I do something I should know better, I file the goofy misstep under my new friend, Mr. Eccentric.
All I can say is watch out. I’m only just getting started.
