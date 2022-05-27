When my wife and I first met, we found ourselves finishing each other's sentences. Fast-forward 40-years and we continue to do so, but for entirely different reasons.
"What was I saying?" one of us will blurt out, with the other jumping in for the save.
As of late, there are situations when neither of us remembers what we were discussing.
This getting older is not for the meek.
I like to think I have a good number of years left on the odometer. I take my last-century issued unit to the doctor regularly, try to eat the right foods and find an hour walk increasingly rewarding.
But no matter what, it's going to be a challenge to stay on top — or at least not lose my grip too often.
To keep the brain functions gelling, we do a crossword together nearly every day. She copies one from the newspaper, makes a copy for each of us, places it on a clipboard, and we go to work. Together we work silently until nearing the end, each helping the other.
It is interesting to arrive at a point in life when your battles go from offensive (I can get ripped!) to defensive (If I don't exercise now, I might lose muscle mass forever). Same with my brain or balance. I call this the use-it or lose-it stage.
My doctor recently tossed a zinger while examining my left shoulder. Weeks before, I'd fallen off my skateboard and landed awkwardly on my side. My traditional practice of walking it off (read as "ignore") didn't seem to be working. I was beginning to avoid lifting my arm altogether because, well, it hurt too much.
After examining my arm and shoulder, he told me nothing appeared broken, and prescribed a handful of physical therapy techniques.
"But that hurts," I said.
"Motion is lotion, my friend," he said.
And dang if he wasn't right. A few weeks later, after a good bit of whining, my shoulder began to return to normal. And I finally crossed over into the camp of no longer could I count on "walking it off" as a reasonable solution to pain.
So here I am, navigating a time where exercise is no longer for recreation but for preventive care for the years ahead. And my brain, which I never thought was my best feature, seems to need the same attention.
If I plan to add many more miles to this odometer, I will need to admit that what I've done up to now isn't going to produce the same results.
Yes, that is a fancy way to say I am crying the universally accepted childhood phrase of surrendering: "uncle."
Last week, my wife and I both walked into the store to grab a handful of items. As of late, she's found a natural ingredient pill that will supposedly boost our memory power. No harm, no foul, right?
Minutes later, we walked out — having both forgotten to get it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.