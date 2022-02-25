I can't help but hear my aunt's words of warning.
"Watch out for a leader who counts on the appeasement of others," she said. "They are nothing but bullies and know other people's fear of conflict is an extra bullet in their armory."
My aunt grew up as a child in Europe during Adolf Hitler's march across the continent. A front-row seat to death and destruction is a powerful lesson book.
A quick history lesson about the second world war echoes the playbook of aggression throughout humankind's existence. History writes that Hitler pushed his military across Europe, annexing Austria and destroying Czechoslovakia in 1938-1939. Great Britain and France hoped to prevent another world war by giving in to Hitler's demands through a policy of appeasement.
Weakness in the face of aggression rarely ends well. The blood and terror of war are ugly, but the consequences of apathy pale in the face of an authoritarian at the helm of a powerful army.
Russia's invasion of the independent nation of Ukraine is one of the most consequential challenges in most of our lifetimes. Putin's army is not a ragtag terrorist group running and hiding beneath rocks like a group of jittery cockroaches. Russia is a fully formed, nuclear-armed military with exceptional depth and nothing to lose. The citizens' voices are, effectively, locked out of their government.
Ukraine is an independent nation formed from the ruins of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. If you recall, the USSR fell during the crushing pressures of decades of economic failure and a population in unrest. However, the Ukrainian people picked themselves up — with little to show for its partnership with the USSR — and began to rebuild with Western-type economic and social freedoms. As a result, Ukraine arguably is one of the most successful former Soviet satellite nations.
The Ukrainian people are home to a democratically elected government to help fulfill their dreams and aspiration of self-destiny.
But Putin is not so keen on the success of Ukraine on his watch. Putin, a former KGB member, publicly writes and shares his dream (or destiny) to reunite the USSR. In this twisted dream of putting the band back together, he cares nothing of what the world thinks, most likely betting on the world's apathy and soft belly in the face of a bully's aggression.
What's in this for Putin? Ukraine's prosperity includes a deep wealth of precious metals related to and needed in technology and e-energy, as well as sizable sea-facing access. All of these are ranked high on Putin's shopping list. So one does not need to take much of a leap to recognize the invasion is not about a higher calling to save humanity, but rather ego and money.
Our elected officials need to circle their words and actions pointed outward toward aggression. I don't care about party affiliations or who might've hurt your feelings. Childlike finger pointing toward current or former presidents is unhelpful and harmful to the United States stepping out as the leader of the Free World. I pray our elected officials will use this time to rally behind the American flag and American people instead of political posturing and pandering. Remember, united we stand, divided we fall.
Time to suck it up and come together in the face of a well-armed bully.
