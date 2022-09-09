The other day, my wife made a rather bold statement that rocked me right down to my life insurance policy.
“If you check out early,” she said, “I sure as heck am not going to take the time to train another husband.”
The other day, my wife made a rather bold statement that rocked me right down to my life insurance policy.
“If you check out early,” she said, “I sure as heck am not going to take the time to train another husband.”
According to her, after 41 years, she is just getting me to where she thinks I might be worth the trouble. And yes, she used the word “might.”
Not sure whether this was a compliment or not, but I found myself pushing for a bit more information.
“So,” I said, “If you knew how much work I’d be when we met, would you still do it?”
Her silence, although probably only a brief moment, settled in my gut like a rock on the bottom of a swimming pool.
I now recognize that for many wives, a husband is a long-term project that never seems to get finished. And for some, if they knew what they were getting into in the first place, they’d sure as heck give the matter a moment of serious pause.
Yes, much like our dog, I can be taught to perform useful tricks: take out the garbage on Sunday night, don’t turn on the bedroom light when I’m first up in the morning and don’t put stinky, sweaty clothes in the clothes hamper. My wife will tell you, hands down, it was much easier to house train our dog.
But our dog, best I remember, learned how to live in our house in a few short weeks. A few newspapers here, a couple of races to the door when he looked ready for business, and presto – housebroken in no time. Me, well, I still occasionally find myself halfway up the stairs before I remember I was to take off my dirty shoes from mowing the grass.
With our two kids, my wife knew what to expect. Although no two are alike, they generally fall into place once you realize that if you feed and water them — and occasionally fertilize with a bit of discipline and encouragement — they generally turn out fine.
Men, on the other hand, never really seem to grow up.
You can tell us to do something a hundred times, and we’ll do it, yet just when you think we’ve got it — and don’t say anything — we immediately revert to our former selves and act like we never knew any better.
Yes, we are just that numb.
Men are deeply flawed. We mean well, but for some reason, we just can’t seem to keep it together too long without outside help.
This brings me back to our dog. We both like to eat, take naps around the house and are easily distracted. But for some reason, he is better at following instructions.
Maybe in my next life, I’ll make it easy on someone and just come back as a dog.
Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com
President & Publisher
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.