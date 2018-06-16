While the Lords of Commerce would lead us to believe the celebration of Father’s Day is best addressed by a special sale on power tools, a funny card written with marginally funny puns or maybe a colorful new tie, the truth is much different for many of us.
Truth be told, I’d rather just sit around with my wife, laughing as we retell stories of experiences you can only gain as a parent.
The other day, she and I were driving along when we somehow wandered into a story of how our daughter created a scene walking into her first-grade classroom on Career Day.
The young teacher, in her first couple years of teaching and newly married, pulled my wife aside.
As our daughter, dressed in a simple blue tank dress, a wide black belt around her waist and her blonde hair pulled into two giant pigtails, mingled with friends, the teacher pulled my wife aside and spoke to her in a concerned voice.
“You know today is career day, right?” the teacher said. “What is she dressed as today?”
My wife smiled and looked the teacher in the eyes. “Bubbles the Powerpuff Girl.”
The teacher, to our surprise, was offended — a feeling she reflected in the tone of her voice.
“We really want the kids to pick careers that are more like doctors, lawyers or the like,” she said. “Maybe we could tell her she’s a police officer.”
My wife just took a deep breath and said, “No, she’s Bubbles the Powerpuff girl today. It’s who she wants to be — and I’m fine with it.”
My wife told me later of how she wished she could have told the teacher, “Just you wait until you have children and end up doing battle with a strong-willed child. Then we’ll see when and where you pick your battles.”
The story brought back a flood of memories of the days I’d come home and our daughter would be running around the house dressed as the cartoon crime-fighter Bubbles, as if the costume were just another outfit she’d found in her closet.
As my wife and I drove down the road the other day, I think we both found ourselves laughing as hard at that memory as the day it happened. Parenting is, after all, a tag team sport.
You see, I really don’t want anything for Father’s Day other than the time to sit around and talk, visit and take an occasional drink from the memories parenting supplies me with. Nothing housed inside a giant, big-box store will ever make me laugh or smile as much as my journey as a parent. As nice as a tie can be, one day I will determine someone might need it more than me and place it in a box of donations.
But when it comes to the memories only parenting can bring, the only place they will be found is safely tucked away in a heavily protected box called my heart.
