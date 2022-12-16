Did you ever think of how little each of us would have if we only had what we needed?
The holiday season seems to bring a reminder of how truly blessed we are and how many others need our help.
Windy. Rain showers early becoming less numerous overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy. Rain showers early becoming less numerous overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 9:34 pm
Did you ever think of how little each of us would have if we only had what we needed?
The holiday season seems to bring a reminder of how truly blessed we are and how many others need our help.
God promises he will provide. And to his word, he generally does. But too often, we tend to split hairs here, allowing our selfish wants to blend in with our needs. We need to get over ourselves.
Each day, I drive past people with nothing more beyond the shirt on their backs. To them, everything is disposable and temporary. Survival does that to a person.
I understand there are reasons for people to be displaced, in pain or alone. And many times, this is self-inflicted. But if we are honest with ourselves, this should not prevent us from helping them gain — or regain — their self-respect.
God put us on Earth to do good toward each other and watch out for those who cannot. Unfortunately, most of us, myself included, come up short. The distractions of daily life — the need to earn, the keeping up of outward appearances and the managing of all that comes with our everyday life — can prove to be powerful distractions.
Forgive me as I blend the Gospel of Jesus Christ with Dr. Seuss, but both support the concept that happiness does not come wrapped in ribbons and bows, but rather in our love for each other. Material possessions are temporary. Regardless of what many believe, we do not leave this life with our toys.
Most of us live better than 98 percent of Earth’s residents. And if you want to argue this point, I’ll be happy to suggest a few spots to visit. But better yet, you might want to look under the bridge you are driving across in the morning.
In the past few months, I’ve seen children run along the water’s edge chasing plastic bottles they’d tossed into the waves. They laughed, played tag and not one owned an iPhone. They were happy in the absence of all the essential material possessions a kindergartener in our zip code would expect.
Here is a painful exercise if you dare: how many pairs of shoes do you need? How many shirts? How many boxes of cereal? How about knives and forks?
It does not take long to appreciate most of us harbor enough possessions to change or improve the lives of many.
Let’s do a better job of taking care of each other, especially those in need. Regardless if you are religious or a big fan of Dr. Seuss, we all owe it to ourselves to help improve the world we occupy — no matter how large or small.
Give generously to charity or volunteer your time — or both. Find opportunities to help, even if that means slipping a few dollars to someone who looks like they could use a hand. The world needs all of us — even those who are afraid to or cannot ask.
Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com
President & Publisher
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.