I am grateful I am not a turkey this week. Plus, I would look silly with those little white booties on my feet. The good tan, however, I could learn to like.
But I'm already off track — let me get back to what next week is all about, the art of being grateful.
I say art because, for many, learning to be grateful is an acquired skill, one we must train ourselves to be aware of each day, regardless of the season. Moreover, being grateful is not reserved for Thanksgiving.
Instead, we should be actively scooping out extra servings year-round.
Gratefulness is about learning to listen to your heart. Too often, we get caught up in our voices or interests to pay the proper attention to what matters most: those who make our lives rich with love and warmth.
Let me start here.
I am grateful for my family — my wife and two children. Together, they are the center of my world, the unwavering anchors who keep me from flying off the globe of life when it seems life is spinning out of control.
No matter what, I know they are there to lend a hand, a hug, or even a shoulder to cry out our pain.
My wife is my rock, best friend and the most important person on the planet. If you had any idea what she started with 41 years ago, you (and most likely she would, too) would give this mess of a person behind the keyboard a second or 10th thought.
But instead, she brought strength, courage and our two children into my life. I am forever grateful for her and every day we share. I am not ashamed to say I pray to spend one more day with her each morning.
Our children are remarkable, too. As the parent of adults, I sometimes struggle to see past the fluid memories I swim in of them as children. The cast on broken arms, the hot chocolate while ice skating and looking in the minivan's rearview mirror to see them asleep in the back with books spilling around them.
Now, both are adults I admire and respect without hesitation. They are remarkable people with their mother's strength, courage and a few shakes of my never-ending urge to peek over the next horizon in the hope of unlocking the world on their terms.
I am also grateful for the people I work alongside at The Daily News. I have never worked with as many talented and passionate people in one place in my entire career. They carry heart, have high standards and would help anyone in need. May God bless each of them.
Additionally, I am grateful for this community, filled with kind and welcoming people to strangers and me alike. I am so proud of our shared values and lives.
I wish you the best of health and happiness.
And finally, I am grateful to God for his trust. I know He has many other choices than this one. His generous investment in me is humbling. Each day, I wonder if I will ever get enough days left to even the score with Him.
Being a servant of God is a life-changing experience and one I am thankful I found several decades ago.
I challenge you to learn to be not only thankful but grateful. Recognizing your worth is not defined by material benchmarks established but rather by those in your life and those you can positively impact.
God bless each of you this season. Listen and be grateful — today, tomorrow and year-round.
