Sometimes getting angry is the right thing to do.
Thinking back to a speaker talking about his life-long challenges with cystic fibrosis, a handful of words seemed to stay with me beyond the length of his talk.
“My life changed when I became angry with myself,” he said.
His words hooked me.
“For most of my life, I was angry at God, the doctors, my parents — you name it; I was angry at them. But then one day it occurred to me there was only one person to be angry at — me.”
No one would criticize someone who, as a 9-year-old, ran across an encyclopedia entry telling him he was approaching middle age. According to the set of hardback books in his living room, the average cystic fibrosis survival age is projected to be 25 years.
I’ll be somewhat of a spoiler here and let you know this remarkable man is now approaching his 40th birthday, married and blessed with a family. This point helps drive home the speaker’s discovery, one he made while in college, and underscores his journey.
One day the speaker found himself knocked to the ground during a pickup basketball game and needed help to get up. As guys do, some trash talk came to the surface, but with an unusual result. The words triggered anger inside him that manifested not at the other player but himself. This basketball game would become a tipping point for a young man who’d spent most of his life focusing his anger outward.
Shortly afterward, he found himself focusing on self-improvement — signing up for weightlifting classes and committing to exercise and fitness. As his body changed, so did his mind and self-confidence. By focusing on what he could do, and what he could control, he found his world and surroundings improving.
Suddenly, because of focusing his energy inward, his life changed forever.
I found his lesson powerful, not just because of his medical challenge, but because of his realization that he alone would be in charge of his life's direction. This decisive moment is one of those we all can relate to — only most of us do not face the extreme challenges of the speaker.
Today he’s a successful athlete, running and competing in road races and triathlons. He also donates a significant amount of time to helping people understand what cystic fibrosis means and how others can help. He even holds an annual softball tournament, named after his sister, who died near his birth due to cystic fibrosis, raising over a million dollars in a few short years.
The lesson for me is there is a guy like you and me — only most of us do not carry the challenge of cystic fibrosis in our daily lives. And to him, he’s cutting a giant pathway through life and changing the world around him for the better. If anything, this should inspire all of us to live our lives with a bit more purpose.
Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com
President & Publisher
