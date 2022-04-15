Thank you to all who helped The Daily News publish this week's historical and commemorative issue chronicling our 180 years of history. I am incredibly proud of the many community voices telling our story and the Galveston County community's story.
I am moved.
Few communities share the powerful link between their local newspaper that The Daily News has with Galveston County. In 180 years, together, we've birthed the state of Texas, scrambled under troop pressures during U.S. Civil War, picked ourselves back up following The Great Storm of 1900, shared news of two World Wars and terrifying plant explosions, and sent a man to the moon.
As of late, we've come together under the Twin Tower attacks, won a World Series and endured a global pandemic.
But as high-profile as these stories sound, they pale in comparison to what we share — the daily events that appear comparatively small but make our world so important. A student's achievement, the passing of a treasured aunt, or a small family business carving out a future from opportunity. It is here where you find the true heart of a community.
We love the details of daily life. Like a piece of mosaic art, the beauty originates from the tiny details, magically aligning into something bigger and collectively beautiful.
If you've not read the 180th commemorative issue from cover to cover, I hope you will. Beyond the historic front pages published by The Daily News are touching first-person stories from your neighbors and friends. Nothing rings true like the truth.
I'd also like to invite you to look through the photos of the employees who make all of this possible. It's the energy, talent and creativity that makes The Daily News possible.
And finally, I'd like to thank those who generously helped us to underwrite the cost of producing the publication. Without their help and community-minded spirit, such a story could not be told.
One local business person proved to be a key in developing the piece. A few months ago, local broker Tom Schwenk, owner of Tom's Galveston Real Estate, reached out to encourage us to do just such a publication.
Tom is also a history and community buff. He was so committed to helping make the piece happen, he offered to take a premier sponsorship of "whatever we decided to do."
Fueled by Tom's encouragement, we began reaching out to subscribers and former employees and collecting historical pages from our archives.
And, if I say so myself, this could very well be one of the most beautiful and meaningful publications we've ever created. Nested inside the pages are history, people, love, death, a community repeatedly rising above tragedy and a community spirit of never-say-die.
Galveston County is a remarkable place. We have something special going on here. And while it might be hard to explain to an outsider, we know we will always have each other — and in the end, that is the true heartbeat of a community.
God bless you and yours.
