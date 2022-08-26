I love a good blueberry cake doughnut.
This week, I stopped at a local doughnut shop for a few boxes for the staff. A good week deserves a tasty treat, I thought.
Filling my order, the woman called to the back of the shop.
"Selling the last two blueberry cake doughnuts," she said.
Wrapping the tasty treats of sweetness in individual tissue squares, a young man behind me spoke up.
"Nothing beats a blueberry cake doughnut," he said.
I turned to see him smile.
Realizing I might've wrecked his morning, I spoke up.
"I hope I didn't take the last doughnut you're standing in line for," I said.
"Oh, no worries," he said.
"This just allows me to try something new."
Who says enlightened wisdom can only be found in musty temples or parceled out by bearded philosophy masters?
The woman handed me my doughnut boxes, and I carried out the door a renewed perception of what many might consider disappointment.
But, like some Star Wars Jedi warrior mind trick, the young man's deliberative thoughts cast the situation as not a door closing but another opening.
And what a profound revelation to discover in a roadside doughnut shop.
I'll bet many of us feel frustrated or disappointed when actions do not go to plan.
But what if we flipped a coin 100 times, betting on heads? Statistically speaking, we'd be wrong — landing on tails — half the time. Most of us might feel like losers.
But what if we reversed our expectation of being excited about how many times we landed on heads? Focusing on the positive outcome and discounting the negative will naturally make us feel better about ourselves.
As for my new friend at the doughnut shop, odds are he walks through the glass doors expecting to find his favorite treat. And maybe he regularly sees his blueberry cake doughnut tucked beside more colorfully adorned treats — rainbow sprinkles, bright pink icing or dusted with coconut flakes.
On this day, however, he came up tails.
We laughed as he peered over the counter to the dozens of other choices — or doughnuts to explore.
Walking out the door, I told myself I needed to remember the tasty lesson he'd imparted that morning.
Disappointment, in many ways, is an opportunity to call an audible and see where the new choices lead you. So instead of focusing on the obstacle as a disruption, consider your departure from the expected as nothing more than a statistical outcome — and now challenge yourself to embrace whatever adventure is ahead.
Later that morning, I found myself back in the breakroom, revisiting the box of doughnuts.
I always say the only thing tastier than a blueberry cake doughnut is the second blueberry cake doughnut.
Lifting the lid, I found myself in the same shoes as the young man. No more blueberry cake doughnuts. Glazed, sprinkles and chocolate icing.
Shrugging, I grabbed a random doughnut to see where it would lead me.
