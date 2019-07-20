Sometimes, even your children surprise you.
“We got them both into the car,” our daughter said.
Her voice fills the cabin of my wife’s car.
I don’t have any scientific proof, but I swear my heart runs a smidge faster when she calls. Maybe that is a not-yet-discovered setting on the Fitbit wrapped about my wrist I should investigate.
Our daughter is a full-fledged adult and living out of state. She’s 806 miles and in a different time zone away, to boot. But when she calls, she is right here, sitting next to us.
One of the things I’ve learned about raising kids is how they take on the tendencies or instincts of their parents. Our daughter, although tough as nails when the time calls, carries her mother’s heart, one as deep and gentle as any spring you’ll ever run across.
Our daughter is telling us about the result of her three-day campaign to rescue two abandoned dogs alongside the road.
“They were living in some bushes off the road,” she said.
The two dogs were an unusual pair. The older was a brown and black mix of a dachshund and something that brings a bit more bulk. The other was a pit bull-lab mix and only a couple months old. Together the two holed up alongside the road, the dachshund adopting and serving as the protector of the younger dog.
For a couple of days, our daughter and friend would stop by the side of the road, working to build a bond with the skittish puppies and talking softly, coaxing them out from below branches, and offering them snacks. And in the end, our daughter and friend would drive away empty-handed.
Then the puppies responded to the time and trust.
“They were hiding, being suspicious,” our daughter said. “But then the puppy recognized us and began wagging his tail.”
The dog cautiously approached the girls.
“When we finally got the puppy dog into the car, the other followed,” she said.
It is important to point out our daughter does not need a dog. Where she lives does not allow for a dog. The entire episode was purely her heart leading her feet.
“One has already been adopted, and the other is now in a foster home,” our daughter said.
The phone screen begins populating with photos of the two dogs. Pictures of the dachshund looking up, its ear pinned back, initially nervous of what was happening. Another shows the younger puppy drinking clean water from a plastic cup brought by the girls.
I guess what moves me the most is this is unusual. Today’s life moves quickly and is filled with distractions — most powerfully, the phone at the end of our arm. Looking out the window of a moving car, noticing someone or something in need, demonstrates living with your heart wide open.
And because of our daughter following hers, two abandoned puppies are in the arms of someone who loves them.
