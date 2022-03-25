If you’ve read my columns before, you probably recall my mentioning my mother passed when I was a teenager. And while she was not around, I never felt alone, as if her shadow was always visible or her hand within reach. Life, although different, went on.
But this January brought my dad’s passing, him joining my mother in the great whatever-is-next land. And for me, my bubble of immortality found itself pierced like a balloon pricked with a sharp needle. No longer did I hold a random place in line; nope, I am now at the front of the line.
After both parents pass, you find yourself at the front of the line to be called up. I consider this more like an awaking to mortality than depressing.
I am sure I’m a lot like others when this chapter arrives — a bit surprised, but more like a splash in the face with cold water than being abducted by aliens and whisked into a spaceship.
But unlike being whisked away in a silver spaceship, we remain here on the planet Earth, continuing our ride around the sun. Alone, we carry forward the task of delivering on our parents' dreams for us.
Which brings me to the little voice inside us, always urging us to do the right thing and make our parents proud — especially when riding solo.
My parents were always light on rules but high on expectations. Tell the truth, be honest, and don’t do anything you’d be ashamed of later. That, plus saying please and thank you, was pretty much the rulebook.
Today, my parents reside only in my heart and mind.
The passing of our parents is not an end-all. Instead, this becomes an opportunity to offload some items while distilling down their lives to the core elements. And in turn, those core elements become lamp posts for guiding you through the abrupt darkness.
For example, my mother was an optimist in the face of everything hitting the fan. And she took great pride in making those around her smile and feel as if each day was a gift. Money and fame were more like sideshows than goals.
And as for my dad, his engineering mind never blinked in the face of complex numbers or big decisions.
But as different as they were, they both believed in always doing the right thing, make others proud of you for the right reasons.
I remember as a teenager living in a world of tempting distractions — and not all legal. But rooted deep in my soul was the drive to uphold my mother’s pride in me. And even though she was gone, I drew strength from her words. I never wanted to let my mother down.
Today, I’m at the front of the line, currently distilling my dad’s life. We never seem to outgrow our drive to uphold our parents' pride, no matter our age. And it is my hope, they both are looking down and taking pride in my continuing quest to make them proud for all the right reasons.
