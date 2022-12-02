Working as a waiter or waitress is always challenging. Long hours on your feet, managing different personalities from the kitchen to the customer, and a pressure cooker timeline of performance to keep everyone happy.
Yet, it is no wonder the role is considered by many as one of their most valuable work-related experiences.
But in today’s world, with shortages of everything from cheese to filling out staff, I have a new appreciation for those who greet me when I sit at a table. As much as my world has changed in the past few years, so has theirs — both at work and home. And if my goal is to be a good person, I need to acknowledge and appreciate those factors when things don’t go as planned.
Over the past week, I’ve found myself in several situations where I would react differently before the world turned upside down. And like others, I admit I’ve changed, too. Unfortunately, not all of us are coming out unscarred. And that, I believe, is important to remember when interacting with others.
“I’m so sorry,” the waiter said. “No need to leave me a tip.”
The restaurant was busy, the waiter hopping between a half-dozen big tables. His feet rarely slowed, and I wondered how many steps he might accumulate if he wore a step counter.
He was cheerful, upbeat and friendly. The noise level in the restaurant rose from a hum to me having to focus on carefully listening. But the young man never failed to pause at our table, check on us and keep us in his loop.
When our food came out, one of the dishes was wrong; beef instead of chicken. The waiter apologized and quickly walked the order back to the kitchen. All good, we thought — these things happen.
Minutes later, a kitchen staffer brought out the new dish. And while there was chicken on the plate, the order still was wrong. When our waiter returned to check on us, his smile evaporated like beads of water on a searing pan; his shoulders collapsing as he recognized the kitchen punched the order again.
The weight on his shoulders was more than an order being wrong. You could see he was giving it his all, but in the end, he is judged by the work of others. It was then he offered to take the hit in his pocket.
What I saw in the waiter was a good person giving his best with circumstances he controlled and did not. Additionally, he was willing to fall on the sword personally. Exceptional character, I felt.
“It’s all good,” I said. “It looks good. No worries.”
Again, the world changed. So our learning to read and appreciate people’s journeys, even if we can only guess, is more critical than ever. And for those who work in some of the most challenging positions, we should give ourselves a pause before reverting to our old selves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.