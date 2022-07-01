This week I jumped out of a perfectly good airplane. Considering I have a healthy fear of heights, standing on the edge of an open door 2.5 miles up in the sky was somewhat unexpected for me.
Recently, a friend called me to ask if I'd be interested in skydiving with the U.S. Army's Golden Knights jump team. Considering I swore off roller coasters decades ago, the fourth rung of a ladder is one too many, and I am only three spins on a carnival tea cup ride from tossing my grandmother's cookies, I am not the ideal candidate.
Neil Murphy can be a convincing soul. He is also the new director of strategic communications with the Galveston Island Park Board. He's a good guy and someone I could likely get into trouble with if we were allowed outside too long without proper adult supervision.
"Come on," he said. "These guys are the best. If you ever wanted to jump, this is it."
Neil's personality is bigger than his booming voice.
"Let me ask my wife," I said.
My wife, God bless her, likes to say she is in her 41st year co-piloting this hot mess she calls Leonard.
"I have your life insurance paid up," she said. The dryness of her tone was not lost on me. But, pardon the pun, I jumped at the chance.
I took a deep breath and signed the docs.
I arrived at Scholes International Airport in Galveston on jump day to meet the Golden Knights team. All young enough to be my kids, I was struck by the maturity and engaging nature of each. Their quiet confidence put me at ease even though my Fitbit heart-rate monitor said otherwise.
After a brief training and orientation session where the instructor said his dad first threw him out of an airplane at 18, I signed a couple more pages of legal docs. If this didn't work out, Uncle Sam couldn't say he didn't warn me jumping out of a plane could be dangerous.
Next step, I suited up in a bright canary yellow jumpsuit — probably so my tandem partner could find me if he lost track of me in the sky. Then, more instruction, belts and harnesses, and I hear the plane landing outside the glass window; my ride is here.
Adrenaline is a wicked and unpredictable piece of chemistry, sometimes engaging your sense of fight or flight. In this case, the latter is a misnomer. This flight would be like no other for me — facing one of my greatest fears. And the extra doses of adrenaline are leading the charge.
My tandem partner and I walk outside and climb into the small plane. He is young but highly experienced. His right arm reveals tattoos remembering his military tours, one touchingly displaying the names of his company members lost in battle. I thank him for his service and tell him I'm sorry for his loss. He nods understandingly, and we buckle in.
Minutes later, we are 2.5 miles above Galveston Island. A thin layer of cotton balls floats unevenly between us and the ground below. The world is so peaceful. Then the door rolls up, and a roar of wind delivers the reminder that this is about to get serious.
The plane has two civilian jumpers, a high school counselor from Spring and me. Buckled into our jump buddies, we crab-walk towards the deafening noise. She goes first.
Her tandem buddy positions them on the edge of the open door; the counselor buffeted by the outside wind speed, him from behind.
"Ready, set, go!"
One blink, and the pair look like a June bug walking across a floating white carpet.
My partner nudges me forward. I place my heels on the edge of the opening, my checkered black and white Van slip-ons kissing the wind. As instructed, I arch my back. He begins counting — I'm not sure I recall the next couple of moments, but I sure was alive.
My body went into overdrive, every nerve end firing, my head pounding, my heart rate finding a level. Free falling at 120 mph is both terrifying and exhilarating.
I extend my arms, the oncoming wind pushing back like I'm benching 200 pounds of iron. Then, thousands of feet later, our chute deploys, seemingly jerking us backward as the canopy abruptly fills.
Gently we drift like a child's soap bubble, descending magically through clouds like figments of a dream sequence. The world is quiet, peaceful and beautiful. Below is a perfect world, everything moving slowly, the Gulf waters stretching beyond the horizon. Life is good from this vantage point.
We steer toward our landing spot, a small pocket beach with a few cars parked together. As we approach, I see my wife by her blue SUV waving her hands upward. Suddenly I can't get down fast enough. All I want is my feet on the ground and in her arms.
The landing is soft. My Vans are still attached to my feet, and the team disconnects the chute from our harness.
A cameraman wants to talk, but I can't wait to get past him. I say a few words, dart around him, and my wife and I meet a few steps later. As I said, my senses were on overdrive, but no kiss ever felt so powerful.
I thanked my jump partner, shook a few hands, and turned back to my wife.
"I'm one and done," I said.
I could see in her eyes she'd heard that one before.
"I'll just keep your life insurance paid up."
