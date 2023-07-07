Art is beautiful because it contains a portion of one’s soul.
I think of this as we swim with fears of art becoming a casualty of our highly commercialized culture, or the introduction of artificial intelligence. But art is one of the most complex and complicated results of a person’s efforts.
Inside art are elements as unique as the DNA between two people standing on a sidewalk.
Imagine giving musical instruments to five people and asking them to play a piece of music — no two will sound exactly alike. Music is a substitute for voice and the life and experiences hidden inside. Only a highly trained performer can wash his individuality out.
“You can’t play the blues if you don’t have the blues” is an old saying, meaning one has to hit rock bottom to describe the feeling accurately. There is no faking the raw pain of loss or drowning in despair.
My favorite music is the Delta blues. And to be honest, I don’t understand why. I’ve never lived in a world as cruel or held-down as the early artists of the Delta.
But something in the art — the haunting voices, the pain-filled lyrics, and imperfect rhythms — snags me like a fish hook, stubbornly refusing to let me pull free.
When I hear “Mississippi” Fred McDowell, his voice drags me into an alternate universe, where I feel myself looking around a space and wondering where I am.
And unconsciously, my body responds to distinctive beats, beats, if you close your eyes, that mimic a rocking freight train. And McDowell is not alone, but true artists successfully pierce our exteriors and flood our souls with tastes, visions and feelings. By the magic of McDowell’s art, I am standing next to him.
But music does not hold a monopoly on me.
I remember the first time a book made me cry (“For Whom The Bell Tolls”) or a painting stopped me in mid-step (“American Gothic” inside Art Institute of Chicago). Each pulled the covering of daily life off of me, showing me a new level of emotion I did not possess. Oddly, these remain near the front of our inventory of experiences, always within reach.
But the secret to great art is how its authenticity grabs you, forcing your senses to let loose of anything, anchoring them as near as the present. As humans, we thirst for emotional connection to others.
True art, words or pictures populated with our individual DNA, remind us we are human and susceptible to a life force stronger than us. Art makes us feel small but connected to a larger world simultaneously.
A note sticks to the mirror where I get ready each day — possibly the most authentic piece of art I own.
In my reflection, I see a yellow Post-It note with hand-written letters and an art element.
“I love you,” said the letters across a genuine lipstick kiss mark.
While some art hangs in museums, this one permanently resides in my heart.
