I can’t shake the feeling of seeing a ghost standing in front of me in a roadside gas station. My stomach continues to churn hours after one of life’s cruelest evils played out in front of me.
“Are you alright, darling?” the clerk said to the young woman ahead of me.
I’m in Florida, stopping for gas, but the geography is meaningless in this story.
The woman ahead is a girl, not a woman. I’d soon learn she is only 17 and pregnant.
The clerk leans in and quietly repeats her words, trying to draw the girl in.
The small frame of a person’s body is shivering as if locked in a walk-in freezer.
She wore black yoga pants and a two-sizes-too-small white tank top failing to cover a lavender bra. I notice dark marks on the back of her arms as the pieces slowly fall into place for me. She is wrapped in a cloak of fear.
The girl shakes off the clerk.
“You know, I’m here to help. You wait outside for me,” the clerk says.
The girl gathers the two iced drinks and a bag of chips from the counter and walks out the door.
The clerk takes a deep breath; I can tell she is upset.
“Is she going to be all right? You going to be okay?” I said. “If you need to go to her, I’m fine standing at the counter for you.”
She hesitates, takes a breath, and leans on the counter.
“I keep trying to get her to let me help her. She’s a child, for God’s sake.”
Her voice breaks for a moment. She is in pain, the type you get from helplessness — knowing the solution is seemingly out of your control.
“She’s 17 and lives with the 37-year-old man who beats her. And now she is pregnant.”
I recall seeing the girl on a bicycle as I entered the gas station. She didn’t look old enough for a driver’s license and I figured she was out for a ride.
What I didn’t know was she was on a snack run for the same hands that beat her.
I told the clerk I admired and supported her. Helpless myself, I said I’d pray for both her and the young girl.
Stepping back outside, I could see the bicycle heading back into the cover of nearby budget hotels.
It is hours later, and I and am still sick to my stomach. I am speaking physically ill.
I know the statistics of how battered women leave and return to abusers an average of six times. I also know the decision to flee rarely sticks if the victim is not yet committed to accepting help.
I don’t think it is unreasonable to believe this young girl will be dead one day — and die alone, no one thinking she is missing until her body is discovered. At least, this is my fear for her.
I’m sorry, but I can’t shake this feeling inside. My heart is telling me she is so deeply trapped and manipulated by her predator it will take a miracle to save her.
So I pray — and will continue to pray for her — and that miracle. I pray she will one day accept the branch of friendship offered by the clerk at the gas station. And I pray she and her child escape this cruel world she is trapped in.
If you know of anyone in need, please encourage them to call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 800-799-7233
