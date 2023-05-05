We should all strive to be as happy as a dog with a found stick.
I’m sitting on a beach watching a sand-colored dog race past with a particular gait shared with young, excited children — the one where they seem to suspend gravity, hanging in the air for an extra second before returning to earth.
The beach offers hundreds of driftwood pieces, but this is the one special stick.
The dog runs to the surf, where a woman waves the dog in. Without hesitation, the dog crashes into the waves, more excited to show off its discovery than fear of water.
The woman takes the stick and tosses it back onto the beach, returning a prize to anonymity.
The dog accepts the challenge and exits the water, racing to the piles of driftwood. Moments later, the dog returns to the water with the same stick, asking the woman to toss the prize again.
Modern life for humans is rather complicated, leaving little room for simpler pleasures. Instead, we’ve built a fortress of ever-increasing expectations and elevating standards. And in that mix is our corrosive desire to compare ourselves to others — different or not.
The combination creates ever-moving goalposts of life, leaving too many unsatisfied and exhausted.
Dogs seem to carry a universal code of standards, giving them an inside track to happiness. And as humans, we could learn a thing or two from them.
Dogs are crazy loyal. The element of their companionship is like no other. If they pick you (yes, that is how it works), they will love you like nothing else. Ups, downs, a dog will not fall out of love with you.
And they don’t care what kind of car you drive, but given a choice, they prefer a truck.
Dogs are forgiving. Humans, not so much. We might preach a good game, but too often we can’t let go of hurt feelings or fear of others being different. I’ve yet to see a dog treat another poorly because of their coat color.
Dogs are good listeners. Too often, humans forget we have two ears and one mouth and should use them accordingly. We tend to wear out our mouths, spouting opinions, offering unsolicited advice and telling others what to do.
If the mouth were a drain, most of us would run ourselves empty in no time.
Dogs listen. Nothing is more therapeutic than a dog resting its head on your lap as you pour out your day. And when you finish, the dog is ready to shake it off and take you for a walk.
I’ve had three great dogs in my life. And I’ll admit, that makes me a truly blessed man. They’ve taught me to slow down and relax, enjoy time doing nothing and often the simplest pleasures are the best.
I am so thankful God put them in my life. They’ve been excellent teachers.
And if in doubt, toss me a stick, and I’ll show you a happy man.
