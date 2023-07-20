Some believe internet-based artificial intelligence may be the end of the world as we know it.
Art won’t survive. Our television shows will be written by computers — the issue at the heart of the writers’ strike in Hollywood — and our children will be using it for their homework.
Politicians won’t have to make up their own lies.
I have a friend in California who follows technology more closely than I do. Recently, he asked ChatGPT to write an essay about Galveston “in the style of Dolph Tillotson.”
For those not following along, Wikipedia defines ChatGPT as “an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched on Nov. 30, 2022.
“It is notable for enabling users to refine and steer a conversation towards a desired length, format, style, level of detail and language used.”
About one-third of that Galveston essay is reproduced below. You be the judge whether it sounds like me.
“With every passing year, the allure of Galveston grows stronger, beckoning visitors from far and wide to immerse themselves in its captivating ambience.
“There is an indescribable magic that weaves through the air, transcending generations and leaving an indelible mark on all who encounter it. The essence of Galveston lies in its unique blend of history, culture, and natural splendor — a harmonious symphony that resonates with both locals and tourists alike.
“Step foot onto the enchanting streets of Galveston, and you will find yourself transported to a bygone era, where Victorian grandeur mingles effortlessly with the laid-back rhythm of coastal living … .
“Each architectural masterpiece narrates tales of triumph, adversity, and resilience — testaments to the island’s ability to rise from the ashes of disaster and emerge stronger than ever.
“Galveston, with its timeless charm and unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty, stands as a testament to the power of preservation, resilience, and the enduring spirit of a community.
“As we embark on our journeys to discover new horizons, let us not forget the treasures that lie within our own backyard. Galveston awaits, ready to enchant, inspire, and remind us of the beauty that can be found when a community comes together to preserve its past and embrace its future.”
I thought, no, that doesn’t sound like me at all. Too wordy, too much boosterism.
And it’s packed with clichés: Allure of Galveston, captivating ambience, indescribable magic, natural splendor, harmonious symphony, ashes of disaster, bygone era … .
Then I read some of that AI-generated essay to Teri. She said, “Yeah, I can hear a little of you in that.”
My California friend said AI has an easier time replicating styles that are unique — in the style of Dr. Seuss, for example. He also suggested maybe the real issue is how others see us, not how we see ourselves.
“If 10 people who know you read it and think it sounds just like you, then it does.
“Look at it this way,” my friend wrote, and I am paraphrasing liberally here, “when you see a 5-foot-5 guy on the beach in a tiny Speedo, exposing a glorious pelt of back hair and black socks with sandals, you have to know that when he put that outfit on, he was looking in the mirror and thinking, ‘Looking good!’”
I’ve read my own writing for 60 years.
In the mirror looking back at me, I seem to be mumbling, “Looking good!”
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.