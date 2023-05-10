My mother was a writer and an artist. That’s really all you need to know to know all about her.
I remember once as a child, planting bulbs beside her on a fall day. I looked at her, kneeling beside me. Her lips were moving, talking without sound. She was somewhere else.
“Mama, what are you doing?” I asked.
She smiled, caught.
“Making up dialogue,” she said. “It only works if you hear it spoken.”
My mother published a novel in 1957, and she wrote all her life, but she never achieved her dreams of fame or success as a writer.
Instead, she supported three children, working every day for decades in low-paying jobs. Those jobs kept our family fed. She worked so hard. She was first in the office each morning, the last to leave at night.
The lawyer she worked for recognized her value. In a profession where words count, he appreciated her gifts. His partners tell me she brought her lunch each day, and her solitary lunch hour was inviolate. Her quiet, steady presence was an unobtrusive hum in the background.
She was unlucky, my mother. During World War II, she married my father, who was handsome, alcoholic, violent and mostly absent.
I saw him once hit my mother so hard that she bounced off the upright piano in our living room. The booming sound of it more than 65 years ago lives with me today.
I remember she looked up from the floor at my father. “I wasn’t raised to live like this,” she said, but she did not cry.
Still, she didn’t leave him or us. When my sisters and I left home, though, my father did, too, and my mother was alone, burned out on love, I suppose.
Mama died in 1982 after battling ovarian cancer. I saw her near the end of that fight on a very beautiful day in May. She was in hospice, and I remember the azaleas in raging bloom.
My mother was drugged and sleeping, pale, thin and small. I took her hand, and her eyes flickered open briefly.
“Help me,” she said distinctly. Of course, I could not. In the end, there’s no help for any of us, except to know we are loved.
Yet she triumphed. Her sparks and her individuality live on, timeless and brave. She lives on in me and my sisters. Her passion for words and her struggle to see the meaning in ordinary things lives on. It lives in my children and my grandchildren.
I can see and hear her most clearly in my daughter. Mama’s there beneath her surface. I see my mother in my daughter’s eyes and in her absolute, unwavering commitment to the boys she is raising.
My mother knew no grand victories, no fame or glory. Her story, instead, was one of courage, commitment and perseverance through difficult, wearying times.
What more could a mother give to her children? No more, that’s what I think.
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
(1) comment
Sounds like a strong beautiful person.
