I’ve decided I’m too old to be president of the United States, and therefore I will not run.
I’ve been thinking lately about how old is too old. I believe the cutoff should be somewhere around 70. Of course, that’s just me, and I’m probably too old to be trusted with such decisions.
Our two major candidates for president — Joe Biden and Donald Trump — are 80 and 77 respectively. They would be 86 and 82 at the end of a second term.
Congress may be even more burdened by geriatric leadership. Nancy Pelosi is 83. Dianne Feinstein of California is 90.
Mitch McConnell is 81, young by comparison, but he had an episode the other day speaking to the media — froze mid-sentence in what looked for all the world like a transient ischemic attack — a mini-stroke.
I don’t want to engage in age discrimination, especially because I am 73 and a little touchy on the subject.
But I’m asking myself if I’d want someone my age as president. My answer, sad to say, is no. I’m not the man I once was.
I don’t think as clearly or as quickly. I don’t move as quickly. I don’t have the physical stamina to maintain peak mental acuity for long periods.
I go to bed earlier, get up later and generally need more rest than in the past. I quit running marathons some years back.
If I meet you at a party, I’ll forget your name before you turn away.
This is what advancing age looks like, according to the cheery assessment of the National Institute on Aging:
“Cognitive impairment in older adults has a variety of possible causes, including medication side effects; metabolic and/or endocrine dysfunction; delirium due to illness (such as a urinary tract or COVID-19 infection); depression; and dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, and frontotemporal disorders … It is important to help prepare patients and their families … as cognitive impairment progresses.”
Failing to recognize one’s age-related deficits is a symptom of hubris or, perhaps, senility. Think Trump or Biden.
The qualifications to become president outlined in the U.S. Constitution are less demanding than, say, becoming a licensed beautician.
One must be a natural-born citizen of the United States (remember Donald Trump said Obama did not qualify because he was born in a foreign country, Hawaii). Also, you have to have lived in the United States for 14 years.
That’s it. No advanced academic degree or experience is required, and there is no upper age limit.
I think the age to run should be lowered to 30, and there should be an upper age limit — 70 or so.
I would not want someone my age entrusted with the code to launch nuclear weapons. Hell, I can almost never remember where I left my keys. Too often, I find myself walking into the kitchen and wondering, why am I here?
My wife has gotten into the habit of double-checking to see whether I left my credit card before we leave a restaurant.
And, by the way, what’s your name again?
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
