The Texas Legislature created the Galveston Park Board of Trustees by a special act back in 1962.
If one reads that law today or searches the park board’s website and other official documents, it’s not easy to determine exactly what city leaders and Sen. Babe Schwartz were driving at when they argued for and passed the law.
But some things are clear. They felt Galveston back then needed a specialized, tourism-focused board and one as free as possible from the typical, predictable influences of island politics.
It still does.
That’s why Galveston should be cautious about changing the focus on tourism or the use of HOT money.
The park board’s website says its mission today is “to promote and support tourism on Galveston Island in order to foster an environment that establishes a great place to live, work and visit.”
There were at least two basic ideas implicit in the creation of the board:
• First, back in the early ’60s, Galveston did not focus enough money, planning or effort on the development of tourism. Galveston saw tourism as being critical to its future, and the board came into being because of a public vote on the issue in 1963, subsequent to the passage of the 1962 act.
• Second, it was reasoned that the hotel occupancy tax money should be controlled by the park board and not by Galveston’s city council.
The park board’s website, referring to those hotel tax funds, states: “The park board is funded primarily through a Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) and beach user fees for the six parks that they manage. Tourism pays for tourism as no sales or property tax is collected by the park board.”
The italicized emphasis in the last sentence above was added to make a point. The point is that officially Galveston has been fussing over hotel tax funds since their inception. That’s still true as the debate goes on.
Funding for tourism as it exists today is set up the way it is for good reasons.
First, there is no other dedicated source of funding for the development of tourism.
Second, in the past, various regimes of the Galveston City Council struggled to maintain budget integrity.
And third, the reason for that difficulty begins with the political forces that influence city spending priorities. One ever-present example would be the unions of police and firefighters, but there are others.
Certainly, one could argue the community should change its priorities regarding tourism and the use of hotel tax money.
Yet things are as they are today because of history, state law and a subsequent vote of the people back in 1963.
It’s also important to note that much, much work remains to be done to perfect the tourism environment in Galveston and to make sure that it continues to expand and improve.
Galveston should be wary of shifting its focus or its HOT dollars away from tourism. It should be wary also of handing over control of hotel tax money to forces that may not be focused on tourism as their No. 1 priority.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.