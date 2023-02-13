These days, people avoid politics and religion more than ever.
Television is another story. That’s most true since the pandemic helped to re-invent television, especially series television.
Many fine movies don’t make it into theaters but wind up instead on streaming services. Where they are cheaper, the popcorn is free (well, nearly) and you can watch in your ratty old bathrobe.
What follows is a synopsis of a few notable entertainments, some more entertaining than others.
“To Leslie,” starring Andrea Riseborough, who is nominated this year for best actress. Beware. It’s a hard-eyed look at addiction, but it is not without hope. Riseborough is brilliant. (Stream on Apple or Amazon Prime).
“The Banshees of Inisherin,” whose stars are nominated for best actor and best supporting actor (Colin Farrell and Brandon Gleeson). This movie, set in Ireland in 1923, is beautiful to watch. It’s about estranged friends. It’s also about war and the tragedies of human nature — pride, anger, stubbornness, the failure of love. (HBO Max, Amazon, Apple).
“Top Gun: Maverick,” nominated for best picture but shouldn’t be. Great photography, lots of action, but it’s a muddle. Example: America is engaged again in death-dealing skirmishes in the air but try and figure out who the enemy is. You can’t because the “enemy” — clearly a cold country — never is named. Streaming everywhere, literally.
“The Menu” is a satire of the extremities of fine dining, and it’s labeled a thriller, horror film and black comedy. OK, I like restaurants and thrills, but this movie made me wonder how anyone worked up the passion to make it. It’s cold and startling while not being really scary or funny. (HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple).
“The Triangle of Sadness,” another satire, this time of money and the fashion industry. I guess you have to be interested in fashion to like this movie. I’m not, and I didn’t. There are echoes of “Lord of the Flies” when this irrelevant boatload of the pampered, including a deranged Woody Harrelson, winds up shipwrecked. (Amazon, Apple, etc.).
“All Quiet on The Western Front,” made from one of the great anti-war novels of all time by Erich Maria Remarque. This is the forth remake of this film, and it may be the best. (Netflix.)
A few quick takes:
“The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” about Notre Dame Football player Manti Te’o and how he came to have a much-publicized imaginary girlfriend. Coincidentally, it’s also about the damage meted out by social media. Pay heed! (Netflix).
“George and Tammy,” about country singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Star-crossed and train-wrecked as all hell. For anyone wanting a primer on how to screw up a life of love, wealth and fame, this will do. (Showtime.)
Classic: “The Closer,” a personal passion of mine. “The Closer” may be the best written show that ever appeared on American network TV. Producer and star Kyra Sedgewick is sexy, cruel, loving, unpredictable and obsessively focused on her conception of justice. Watch without commercial interruptions on (HBO Max.)
Editor’s note: Let readers know what you’re watching on the The Daily News digital forums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.