Jan. 28 was Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott marked it with a proclamation.
But “survivor” is an interesting word in regard to sexual violence. Technically, if you physically continued to exist in the world after the assault, you’re a survivor.
But there’s more to survival than just breathing. If survival is defined by continuing to exist in the world without feeling a gut-punch of debilitating shame and wretchedness that hits out of nowhere, without being low-key fearful all the time, without having crippling issues around trust, without having skewed notions about sex and intimacy, without questioning your worth for no apparent reason, even decades later, then the most basic sense of the word “survivor” is not the only consideration in play here.
“Survived” seems too limiting a word, too clean a cut-off point, too much like, “You lived. It’s over. That’s that.” There’s no celebration, no bell to ring, no end point. Trauma is tenacious.
The Big Death, with a capital D, is grandiose and final, marking the end of everything, on this plane at least. But death also can be tiny, speaking in whispers from dark caverns where light is afraid to shine. A skeletal hand not grabbing to whisk you away to the other side, but rather poking at old wounds long enough and deep enough to make you wish it would.
It comes in little ways that don’t lead you to a plot on a grassy hill topped with a tombstone. Sometimes it rolls and grumbles in your core like thunder across a storm-fat sky. Other times it’s more like the shock of a lightning bolt that hits so hard and so fast it takes your breath away, just not permanently.
Little deaths weave themselves into the fabric of a person’s being for any number of reasons, and sexual violence is right up there at the top of the list. It’s as if the word “survivor” should come with an asterisk in this case: survivor— someone who lived but remains in mourning over the loss of that part of themselves that believed they had any control over something as basic as who was allowed inside of them — physically, in the moment, and emotionally, mentally, spiritually for years or decades after the fact.
Maybe the surviving is in soldiering on, in finding good and light and kindness in the world and basking in those things, in wrestling the wretchedness into submission and channeling it into better things, empowering things, inspirational and aspirational things.
That’s the light to shine on the notion of surviving sexual violence: that victory comes in clawing one’s way out of darkness and resurrecting after every little death that befalls us.
What helps is being heard. I’m turning 60 and just now acknowledging my own experience for what it was: rape. Not a date gone bad, not “boys being boys,” not “getting what I deserved” for being someplace I shouldn’t have been.
It took 44 years, but talking about it is the healing I didn’t know I needed.
If you’ve experienced sexual assault, let yourself be heard. No matter the circumstance, no matter whether it happened yesterday or it’s been decades. Speak it, lest it remain unspeakable.
If you’re a friend, let yourself listen. You can’t just casually ask your buddy over cappuccinos, “So tell me about the time you were raped at that party when you were 16.” But if someone you care about opens that door, take her hand (or his), walk through it with them, and listen. Let them know they’re heard. That’s where healing can begin, no matter how old the wound.
