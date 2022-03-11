I love meeting people who are so thankful to be in America that their words glow with pride.
Earlier this week in Washington, D.C., I slid my suitcase into the trunk of an Uber; a car seat occupies the right side of the back seat.
“I’m sorry about the car seat,” says the driver. “I just dropped my son off at daycare.”
“Not a problem,” I say. “Fully understand.”
She is young, and her dark eyes peek out from behind a face mask; thick, coarse hair wrestles from beneath a beige headdress.
I ask about her son.
“He’s 1 year, 6 months,” she says. Her words are precise and purposeful.
“I’m originally from Ethiopia,” she says. “Came to America through Mexico.”
I don’t need to ask to understand; rampant kidnappings of young girls and women, roving armed militias and brutal poverty define modern Ethiopia.
She is small in stature, but I know she’s seen and done things many Americans might not be willing to sacrifice to realize their dreams.
“I walked six days from Ethiopia to Sudan; with help from my parents, I flew to Spain,” she says. “My family then raised more money, and I flew to Mexico.”
Even crossing into the United States was a challenge.
“When I got to the U.S. border, I sat in jail for two weeks. The government needed to make sure I was who I said I was and able to enter under asylum.”
She found an attorney; her family back in Ethiopia raised more money. Finally, the attorney won her asylum case.
“Did you drive in Ethiopia?” I ask.
“No,” she laughs. “I only learned to drive when in America.”
She’s a careful, if not an indecisive driver. We get lost using Google Maps — but I don’t mind.
She married a man from her home country but soon divorced. She found he did not like being married to a woman becoming independent in their shared new world.
“My son and I are fine,” she says. “He's happy, and so am I.”
I share that my mother was also an immigrant to America at about the same age.
“Yes, she was brave, but your journey is so much more remarkable,” I say.
She smiles and looks down.
“Thank you, sir,” she says.
We circle the airport for the second time. Somewhere a Google engineer is laughing at our unexpected departures from clear audio directions.
“I’m fine on time,” I say, hoping to relieve her embarrassment. “Get me close, and we’ll be good.”
Minutes later, the tall bronze statue of Ronald Reagan welcomes us. She brings the car to a stop — a couple of hundred yards is close enough for today.
I open my door and begin to step out.
“You know,” I say, “All the best to you and your son — and know I’m proud you are here.”
I close the door and watch as this remarkable woman in a red Toyota Corolla pulls from the curb and drives into her American Dream.
