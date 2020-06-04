We never saw this coming. Our lives as we know it have changed in the last few months because of COVID-19, and along the way, we’ve learned some hard but valuable lessons.
As your community news editor, it’s my desire to inform our subscribers, as well as the occasional reader, of what’s going on in our community.
We want to resume listing community briefs that were popular in the bulletin board, as well as the other assets such as library, health and business briefs, and the applause section.
This is where I need your help.
If your group, nonprofit, library or church has resumed meeting, please send me an email at angela.wilson@galvnews.com, so we can print the correct information and make our readers are aware that you’ve resumed your meetings and/or events.
We know that things will never be like they were before, but we want to continue working with a community that we’ve been working with since April 1842. It’s our job to continue this relationship — and we’re here to help.
Also, Hot Ticket will be back once things get back up and running in the various entertainment venues across Galveston County. If you have an entertainment event that you’d like mentioned, email hot.ticket@galvnews.com.
And, I’m sure most are aware of our new publication schedule, which is now Tuesdays through Saturdays. Passing Parade is a free service we provide that lists birthdays and anniversaries of county residents. The deadline is noon daily and for the weekend edition (Saturday through Monday), the deadline is noon Fridays. You can send names with the date and number of years for anniversaries and birthdays to passing.parade@galvnews.com.
Moving forward, if there is something that you would like to see more of in the community sections of our newspaper, please feel free to email or call me at 409-683-5239.
