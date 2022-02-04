Earlier this week, I sneezed and hurt my shoulder.
Recently a friend related to age as quarters in a football game. The first quarter is 0-20 years, the second 21-40, the third 41-60 and the fourth 61-80. And as I approach the end of the third quarter, I hope my body stays on the field.
As the time expired in the second quarter, an orthopedic doctor held up black and grey x-rays up to the light.
“I’d say your knee is telling you might consider taking up riding a bike,” he said. “You do know how to ride a bike, right?”
After years of asphalt pounding, my left knee was crying uncle from overuse. I’d laced up for my last 10K.
I should’ve kept a better score as the injuries accumulated. A knee here, a shoulder there, and even my back got into the game after bending to pick up a hairdryer. For the next week, I ached for both relief and a better story to tell. Hairdryers don’t carry my weight in the sympathy column for guys.
Last week I spoke to my cousin who is now walking around on a pair of new knees.
“Never better,” he said, completely failing to mention his physical therapy chapter.
Our bodies will wear out. When the original models came out, few lived beyond the first quarter. Ancient Egyptian men rarely took the field after the first quarter with an average life expectancy of 22 or so years. Christopher Columbus’ generation made it to the ripe age of 47.
Statistically speaking, scientists tell me I should expect my clock to run out around 80 years.
But my model remains running on essentially the same underpinnings as my Egyptian brethren. This is like purchasing a brand new sparkling, tech-featuring Cadillac off the sales floor with the same frame, suspension, and motor as a spectacularly big finned 1960 model. In the end, no amount of changing the oil is going to outrun the wear and tear of high mileage.
And I’m no different, as my bushings and pistons are showing their age.
So earlier this week I sneezed and hurt my shoulder.
I thought back to how this could have happened. Was this the one I dislocated playing soccer 25 years ago? Or did I hurt this falling in a skatepark with my son last summer? Maybe I slept on it wrong. But my conscience would have none of this lying to myself.
Two months ago a friend asked me to help him lift an empty ice cooler. Yes, empty. Only he didn’t tell me he’d yet to fill it with ice and beer. So anticipating lifting hard, I jerked upward, pulling my end comically into the air.
If you’d stuck my left shoulder with a red-hot ice pick, I wouldn’t have hurt as much. And the kamikaze pain strikes since then are no better.
So as I face the fourth quarter, all I can hope is I don’t go into overtime. I might not make it.
