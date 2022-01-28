My dad passed this week, and the lessons keep coming. As prepared as I thought I might be — arrangements completed, legal documents in place and knowing each visit might be our last — there is an entirely new world on the other side for those of us left behind.
Apparently, you cannot plan yourself out of pain.
“Time is the best medicine,” said a friend. “Unfortunately, it is also the bitterest of all medicine.”
My friend lost his father a few years back. And no matter how much he thought he was ready, we both found the other side raw and unsettling.
Another friend said he is yet to shake the feeling.
“My dad died in 2007, and I still think of him every day,” he wrote.
When my mother passed in 1978, she left behind a husband and two teenage boys. And as you would expect, we did a terrible job managing our grief.
In a house fueled with anxious and unstable testosterone, we packed all of our emotions into a box and wrapped it tightly with silver duct tape.
I’ll admit the plan emotionally hogtied each of us for the rest of our lives.
Early in our relationship, I remember my wife going to our pastor asking if he thought I might one day open up and face my pain. He gave her odds a bookie might not take, but she hung in there.
Fortunately, she broke through, and I’m a better person because of her. And as I’ll always say, if anything is redeeming about me, she deserves the credit; the rest is on me.
Now, 44 years later, I am determined not to make the same mistake twice in one lifetime.
But to be honest, the world is different today. Maybe the times changed, perhaps we are more open about our feelings — both love and pain. But this 2022 is different for the better.
As a 15-year-old, no one invited me to speak with someone. No one suggested I articulate the pain of loss, the one burning my soul like a cracked car battery corrosively dripping acid into every crevice of my body. As a result, my emotions remained stunted and hollowed out for the better part of several decades.
But now I know that the passing of loved ones requires me to be a better person, one with the courage to admit pain and loss and share how I feel. And I’m doing that.
I’ve heard from friends whose numbers I lost decades ago. And with each, we are strong enough to share intimate feelings and close with “I love you.” This phrase did not exist between male friends in 1978.
On the other side is a fog so real you would swear your fingers can touch the icy, cool mist. But I promise the haze lifts and you regain your balance. But, as my friend said, only after you first take the bitterest of all medicines.
And a good cry or two is a good chaser.
(3) comments
Mr. Woolsey, thank you for sharing your grief and helping each of us better deal with life.
... the one burning my soul like a cracked car battery corrosively dripping acid into every crevice of my body.
WOW!!! Brilliant description of raw emotion and pain.
I recall seeing you and your father at the Drs Office this past fall. It occurred to me that we both had fathers the same age and both looked after them to some capacity because here we were with them at the clinic . Its an elite club, to still have them at this age and to have close contact with them. In that time as caretaker or overseer you develop a very tight bond as the role of parent - child reverses. I was fortunate that he was able to stay in his own home but as his disease progressed it tuned into a level 3 skilled nursing home and I saw him everyday. He passed at home days before Christmas sitting right next to me in his recliner. I still have my mother to look after but I understand exactly how you feel.
Like you’ve been robbed but the list of items taken is too lengthy to list and you miss it terrible. Condolences to you and your family
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.