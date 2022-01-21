You know you’re getting old when you can’t figure out how to put a car into DRIVE.
“What is going on?” I said to my wife.
Sitting in the driver’s seat of a brand new car, I cannot figure out how to put the car into gear. In front of me, lights flash like a one-armed bandit spewing coins. Furthermore, the vehicle seems to relish in my complete incompetence.
My frustration builds while pushing buttons, hoping I stumble across the lucky combination.
A hotel worker looks across the parking lane at me, probably wondering if the hotel should rethink loaning a car to me.
My wife puts her hand on mine.
“Settle down. You’ll figure it out.”
She is sweet, but inside she more likely wants to avoid me calling attention our way. She figures I am about six buttons away from stepping outside the car and having a heated and animated discussion with a hunk of flashy metal.
I love technology until I don’t.
I learned to drive a three-on-the-tree before graduating to a floor-mounted 4-speed. When I learned to drive an automatic, I told myself I should consider hanging up driving if I ever found myself unable to shift into DRIVE.
“Check this out,” I said to my wife earlier in the day. “The hotel will lend us a car. How about we take a drive?”
Not every day someone offers me a chance to drive a new car.
Minutes later, a hotel employee pulls forward a shiny car, making me feel instantly a bit less cool. Okay, make that a lot less cool. I’ve seen the television commercials. I’m not young, always laughing with friends and forever surrounded by a panoramic skyline.
The employee holds the door open for me.
“Would you like me to show you around the vehicle?,” she offers.
Being a driver since the last century, I politely decline. How hard can it be to be cool?
The seatbelt was not a problem. However, figuring out how to get the car to move forward a foot proved darn near impossible.
I’m sure there we people behind us in line chuckling as the hazard light came on and off several times. And I must say I am thankful for the generous soundproofing, so they did not hear my colorful coaching to the car.
I am confident the engineers behind the desirable logo etched in the center of the steering wheel designed one of the finest cars in the world. But for a Neanderthal driver from the last century, I felt a T-rex nipping at my heels.
The employee takes a couple of hesitant steps my way — and presto, the gearshift moved from P to D. Magic? Skill? Or did I push enough of the right buttons and the monkey finally typed Shakespeare?
The car slowly began rolling forward with a Neanderthal at the wheel and no idea what he would do when he needed to return the vehicle into PARK.
God help me.
