The bull rider leans back in his seat, stretching his long legs as forward as possible. His feet point upward, knowing the success rests with his ability to relax, letting his body flow with whatever lies ahead.
I look over at him. We both smile. Getting pedicures as men is always an awkward experience.
“I’ve been getting these every two weeks since 2006,” he said.
His hair is coarse and full; his body hides any misadventures beneath his clothes.
There’s an unspoken rule about not making eye contact in the men’s room. We break from the time-honored male bathroom protocol, visiting from the saddles of our plush reclining and vibrating chairs.
My new friend claims to have been tricked into his first pedicure by his wife. One afternoon, she asked him to drive her up to the nail salon. When they arrived and she told him she’d booked chairs for the both of them, he dug his heels in like a rider trying to stay on an angry bull for the full eight seconds.
He pushed back and said he’d wait in the truck.
“I’ve already paid for them,” she said. “You might as well come in to keep from wasting the money.”
The bull rider stepped out of the truck — and into a world unlike any rodeo ring.
We shared stories about our first times. My wife and daughter dragging me kicking and screaming, me harboring feelings of my manhood going up in flames.
The attendants wrap our legs in hot towels — hot enough to make a veteran bull rider flinch.
He’s ridden angry beasts weighing up to 2,000 pounds; I’ve dropped into deep vertical skateboard bowls trying to beat gravity at its own game and avoid planting my face into a slab of unforgiving concrete.
He tells me of one holiday when his daughter interrupts their conversation.
“Dad,” she said, “did you have your brows done?”
A smile leaks out of the side of his mouth as he tells the story.
“Why yes, I did. I can’t see the dang things anymore without my glasses.”
For those men who’ve not joined the ranks, let me share what we’ve begrudgingly discovered.
You sit down in a comfortable chair, and someone offers you a drink. Not a bad start, eh? Next, your shoes come off, and your feet slip into a bowl of soothing warm water. Soon, a technician examines your feet for attention — nails, footpads and anything else going on.
After returning your nails to a more optimal length, the hot towels come out. Gently the technician rolls the hot towels around the muscles of your calves, massaging and drawing out any aches or tension.
And did I mention the chairs continuously massaging all your back and shoulder muscles?
In less time than it takes to change the oil on a 1970 Ford Mustang, you’re done.
My new friend finishes first and excuses himself. The master of 2,000-pound beasts is riding over to get his brows touched up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.