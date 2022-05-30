Some of the readers enjoy the lists of long words with odd spellings and ever odder meanings, so I save them up for a column.
But what about something new? Words that people don’t know how to pronounce properly.
Merriam-Webster has sent me a nice new list about those, which I am aiming to share.
But first we have mispronunciations much closer to home, at least for me.
My last name. A married name, of course. I was not born with it.
But I have lugged around Gillentine for a lot of years.
And for all of those years I have pronounced it for people, some of whom listen to what I say and conform to it.
I’ll bet if you have a complicated name, you have had the same experience.
A caller on the phone asks my name. I respond “Gill in tine” with a long “i” on “tine.” And they then say, “Thanks, Mrs. Gillenteen.”
I have learned just to go on, ignoring the mistake. Life is too short.
In my hometown of Sherman, there was a prominent family named Taliaferro. Do you know how to say their name? It’s Toliver.
And on TV we have Stephen Colbert. Which ought to be Call Bert. But it’s not. It’s Coal Bear.
According to Webster, our words give us trouble because we talk English, which is a messed up, mixed up language, with too many sources.
So, we get into words like colonel, pronounced ‘Ker nel’, or primer, which can be either “Pry Mer,” that first coat of paint, or Prim Mer, that book that teaches you how to read.
I never did like this word. It seems, somehow, disgusting. It’s victuals, pronounced vittles. Something to eat. Not by me.
Mariners have created a couple that requires you to put a different word in front of “swain.” They are boatswain and coxswain. Swain is an archaic word for servant. The first refers to boat and is an officer on a ship. The second is from coik, meaning cockboat and refers to an officer who has charge of a ship’s boat and usually steers. Both of the “swains” are pronounced “sun.”
Cupboard, pronounced Kub erd, refers to a place to store cups, of course. And other things as well.
Clapboard is sort of kin and has come into use recently because people are refreshing old houses with covers of clapboard.
In both words, the board is not pronounced. It’s called “erd” as in Klab erd and “Kub erd.”
Now we get to epitome, which means “to cut short” and now represents a summary of collection of important points of writing
This is our epitome. But not important.
And you don’t say EPP ee tome. It’s “ih PIT uh mee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.