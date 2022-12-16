Donald Trump announced Nov. 15 that he’ll run for president again in 2024.
If it happens, Trump’s presence in the race presents everyone with challenges. I think, ironically, his running presents a more critical choice for conservatives and for Republicans than it does for Democrats.
I’ve almost always voted for Republicans, at least those running for president. When I was publisher at The Daily News, we usually endorsed Republicans.
As a conservative, I thought less government better than more, private solutions better than public ones, and a limited tax burden better than a greater one.
But in 2016, Trump won the Republican nomination. I knew I couldn’t vote for him, so I held my nose and voted for Hillary Clinton, a truly terrible candidate.
I have many friends who voted for Trump in 2016 and may do it again in 2024. I worry a little about what my friends will think of me as I come out as a never-Trumper.
On the other hand, my near neighbors on Stewart Road who fly a flag with foot-high letters saying “F- — Biden” … Well, they are not worried what I or my grandchildren think of that.
I cannot vote for Trump, who is not a conservative but a radical. Also, he’s a serious threat, but he’s not a serious man.
Trump is a concoction of television and social media — narcissist, liar, bigot. In 2016, I listened to him speak and read his words, and it was clear he didn’t know U.S. history or understand the Constitution.
Trump didn’t appreciate the most fundamental things that make America great. The race was not about making America great, but about Trump’s ego and Trump’s unbecoming anger.
His was the whiny anger of the entitled. He wanted not just to be rich and pampered but to be worshiped as a king or a demigod. Trump runs perpetually on the notion that America is a deeply flawed, broken country, irredeemable by anyone but him.
Dictators throughout history have presented themselves in exactly that way.
After the 2020 election, Trump lost and then did his best to steal the presidency. Then, as now, the legal system he hates saved us. Scores of baseless lawsuits to overturn the 2020 vote all failed.
The only avenue to hang onto power then was violence, which Trump encouraged, resulting in the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.
“There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day.” That was the conclusion of Trump’s ally, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.
Like many Texans, I’m not thrilled with the presidency of Joe Biden. Still, so long as the Republican Party slavishly follows Donald Trump, I no longer see it as a suitable home for thoughtful conservatives.
Polling shows Trump is favored by 35-40 percent of American voters. But every poll I’ve seen indicates Trump is far and away the No. 1 contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Voters face an intriguing choice in 2024. I hope that choice moves the country forward, not back to the chaos and violence of Jan. 6.
Dolph Tillotson lives in Galveston and is the retired publisher of The Daily News.
