The Daily News thanks the community for coming out last weekend for the ninth annual Daily News Press Run.
During a year marked by a global pandemic and uncertainty, runners turned out in force to support literacy efforts in Galveston County. For that, we are thankful and humbled.
More than 300 runners participated in the premier race across the George and Cynthia Mitchell Memorial Causeway. The race was one of the county’s first outdoor events since the arrival of COVID-19. Families, runners and walkers joined together for fun, laughter and much fresh air.
On behalf of The Daily News and the Press Run committee, we want to thank participants and sponsors for supporting the newspaper’s education program. We could not have continued this tradition without you.
Special thanks to Steve Mataro of DSW Homes as the key sponsor since the race’s inception and our co-partners Big Brothers and Big Sisters and SMART Family Literacy. Together, great things are happening for the youth of Galveston County.
Proceeds benefit Newspapers In Education, enabling local students and teachers to use The Daily News as an instructional tool in the classroom at no cost to local schools. From essential reading to developing critical thinking skills, the newspapers help teachers and students work together, advancing literacy levels.
The Press Run’s primary goal is raising funds to place reading materials in the hands of local youth. Since the first race nearly a decade ago, hundreds of thousands of dollars have provided free distribution of newspapers and books to young readers and students across Galveston County.
Each runner’s entry or sponsor’s investment helps this valuable program continue to encourage reading and literacy. In today’s world, literacy skills are becoming even more critical and are among the most accurate predictors of educational success.
This years’ Press Run will fund more than 800 newspaper subscriptions to local schools.
This event continues to be a hit because of the overwhelming community and local business support. The truth is, the sponsors make the opportunity for runners to enjoy the unique experience of racing across the causeway and raising funds to promote local literacy at the same time.
The 2020 race, however, required special handling. Runners, joggers and walkers all participated in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations.
Runners in the 10K, 5K and 1K Fun Runs were staggered in waves, while attendees wore protective masks whenever practical — a few even ran with them — and practiced social distancing during the event.
This year’s run included curbside packet pick-up and ended with a virtual awards ceremony, unlike any of our past events. Organizing the event during a pandemic brought new opportunities and spurred innovation by the event team.
Your participation and support help ensure newspapers, curriculum guides and workshops for Galveston County teachers.
Special thanks goes out to Jose Soto Jr. for his an unforgettable performance of the national anthem.
If you missed the race and would like to contribute to this vital literacy project, please email me at yvonne.mascorro@galvnews.com.
See everyone in 2021.
