America under Joe Biden has adopted a policy of open borders, at least so far as the Mexican border is concerned. That’s what many believe, but is it really true?
A recent public radio survey found that a majority of Americans believes it is “somewhat or completely true that the United States is experiencing an invasion at the southern border.”
Former President Trump said in July, “Now we have an open, really dangerous border. More dangerous than it’s ever been … .”
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has said his state will “take steps to protect Floridians from reckless federal open border policies.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said, “Texans are furious about the lawlessness caused by President Biden’s open border policies.”
Open borders — that’s the theme.
It has been popular since Trump back in 2015 called a whole category of humans murderers and rapists. The slur apparently resonated.
The bogeyman of illegal immigration is a tool for creating fear and division, not solving problems.
There’s another way of looking at what’s happening on the border.
First, recognize the border between the United States and Mexico is almost impossible to close completely.
It’s 1,933 miles long, from the Pacific to South Texas. Only 700 miles of the border have walls or fencing, and most of that is ineffective.
Every administration since Reagan’s has struggled to implement a rational, workable policy for border control.
No administration has succeeded in doing more than slowing, not stopping, illegal immigration from the south.
The problem is incurably bad immigration policy in the United States. The problem also is epidemic desperation.
News reports speak of “a tidal wave of asylum seekers and refugees who have arrived at the border … fleeing economic hardship, political upheaval and gang violence.”
“The last eight years show how an extraordinary convergence of inequality, civil strife and natural disasters also have been prompting millions to leave Latin America, Europe and Africa,” The Associated Press reported late last year. “Since 2017, the United States has been the world’s top destination for asylum seekers, according to the United Nations.”
It’s certainly true that desperation has driven millions to cross America’s borders, legally and illegally. That flood is getting worse. Yet it’s also true our national policy is not one of simply opening the doors to all.
U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement has 20,000 employees to police borders and ports of entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection at last count had 64,272 employees. Roughly 10 times more of those border guards work on the southern border than along the United States border with Canada. Can you guess why?
If desperation were a magnetic pole, would the compass point north or south?
All of this is to say that the problem of American immigration policy is immensely complex, and it involves countries and conditions over which America has little influence. Our country is ill-served by turning this huge problem into a cliché — closed border versus open border.
Sadly, it’s just not that simple. It would be wonderful if our political leaders stopped peddling trite, meaningless clichés and got busy addressing the problem.
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
(1) comment
This article is so infuriating and essentially beyond genuineness, in fact, it deserves repudiation. The article has no redeeming social value. The article is incendiary in supporting one side of a
To read an article titled, "Easy clichés won't solve the decades-old border problem" and the entire article recites nothing but, " the decades-old border problem" would correctly be described as nothing more than one long cliché.
The expectations of a 4th estate that serves the public with journalistic ethics is shattered, again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.