A contributor to the newspaper’s internet forums recently wrote that climate change is a hoax.
“More fake news,” he wrote. “Of all the dire predictions on global warming or climate change, not one prediction has come true. NOT ONE!”
To which a rational person might respond, have you stepped outside lately?
It’s hotter than hell out there if you haven’t noticed. As the weeks pass this summer, new records are being set for the hottest day in the history of such records, hottest week, hottest month. Almost all the dire predictions are coming true.
Nonetheless, there are people — heads buried deep in the sand — who argue the world has nothing to fear.
Such willful ignorance is deadly.
I admit I am not a climate scientist. I have a hunch most of our local climate-change skeptics aren’t either. So, what I did is a bit of research.
NASA recently reported, “Scientific evidence continues to show that human activities (primarily the human burning of fossil fuels) have warmed Earth’s surface and its ocean basins, which in turn have continued to impact Earth’s climate. This is based on over a century of scientific evidence forming the structural backbone of today’s civilization.”
A 2009 summary of reports from 18 different scientific studies of the climate summarized, “Observations throughout the world make it clear that climate change is occurring, and rigorous scientific research demonstrates that the greenhouse gases emitted by human activities are the primary driver.”
The U.S. Geological Survey reports, “With increasing global surface temperatures the possibility of more droughts and increased intensity of storms will likely occur. As more water vapor is evaporated into the atmosphere it becomes fuel for more powerful storms to develop.
“More heat in the atmosphere and warmer ocean surface temperatures can lead to increased wind speeds in tropical storms. Rising sea levels expose higher locations not usually subjected to the power of the sea and to the erosive forces of waves and currents.”
Scientific studies, the most recent from Princeton University, report that storm intensity is already increasing, causing more and more damage.
“The new study uses computer models to assess Atlantic storms going back to 1949, and to peer into the future to see what storms will look like in 2100. The authors, climate scientists at Princeton University, found that the flood and wind risk posed by storms has steadily increased.”
The European Commission, which is the executive arm of the European Union, has studied climate change and concludes:
“Climate change affects all regions around the world. Polar ice shields are melting, and the sea is rising. In some regions, extreme weather events and rainfall are becoming more common while others are experiencing more extreme heat waves and droughts. We need climate action now, or these impacts will only intensify.”
This summer has seen raging wildfires across the world, smoky skies over North America, unprecedented rainfall and flooding, drought, starvation and heat-related death.
These disasters are not predicted for the future. They are in the news today.
So, for those who don’t believe climate change is real, have you stepped outside this summer?
(2) comments
What I have posted before in forums and has appeared in print of the GCDN (June 20, 2023) is that Climate Change is real. It's nothing new. As I wrote " It's been going on since God created the planet." Political pundits have used "Climate Change" as an excuse to create laws and policies to control people.
Do some REAL research, Dolph. Don't just regurgitate what some government employee says whose appeasing the current administration. You have access to old copies of this newspaper. Look at the temperature reports. Is this the hottest Galveston summer ever? No. And check out the rest of the planet in old copies of this paper. Don't pick and choose. There are some summers more moderate than others. Look at the whole picture.
You request, "Why don't you step outside?" I've been on this planet for almost 7 decades, and guess what? It's HOT every summer! DUH!
If you remember a cool July you must have lived in Australia.
Of course when it gets cold in January, The Dolph will attribute it to climate change.[rolleyes]
"In this age of political hysteria, we must all educate ourselves on the facts – the actual science. Unfortunately, there seems to be a total lack of awareness about important issues that scientists like myself – who aren’t paid by research grants – are concerned about.
Instead, climate science is being used as a political weapon, and the voices of scientists like me are being ignored or even vilified. I was under the impression that in the United States, all voices and arguments should be heard. Climate science is not settled science. If it was, why would there be a continuous flow of money to research it?" Meteorologist Joe Bastardi
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.