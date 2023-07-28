A contributor to the newspaper’s internet forums recently wrote that climate change is a hoax.

“More fake news,” he wrote. “Of all the dire predictions on global warming or climate change, not one prediction has come true. NOT ONE!”

Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.

Carlos Ponce

What I have posted before in forums and has appeared in print of the GCDN (June 20, 2023) is that Climate Change is real. It's nothing new. As I wrote " It's been going on since God created the planet." Political pundits have used "Climate Change" as an excuse to create laws and policies to control people.

Do some REAL research, Dolph. Don't just regurgitate what some government employee says whose appeasing the current administration. You have access to old copies of this newspaper. Look at the temperature reports. Is this the hottest Galveston summer ever? No. And check out the rest of the planet in old copies of this paper. Don't pick and choose. There are some summers more moderate than others. Look at the whole picture.

You request, "Why don't you step outside?" I've been on this planet for almost 7 decades, and guess what? It's HOT every summer! DUH!

If you remember a cool July you must have lived in Australia.

Of course when it gets cold in January, The Dolph will attribute it to climate change.[rolleyes]

Carlos Ponce

"In this age of political hysteria, we must all educate ourselves on the facts – the actual science. Unfortunately, there seems to be a total lack of awareness about important issues that scientists like myself – who aren’t paid by research grants – are concerned about.

Instead, climate science is being used as a political weapon, and the voices of scientists like me are being ignored or even vilified. I was under the impression that in the United States, all voices and arguments should be heard. Climate science is not settled science. If it was, why would there be a continuous flow of money to research it?" Meteorologist Joe Bastardi

