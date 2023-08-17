Last Sunday in the blazing heat of the afternoon, I went to see the movie “Barbie.” The women in my life — wife, niece, colleagues and friends — urged me to go.

Over the years, I’ve learned that when the women in my life are unanimous, I should listen. So, I went and was the only man in the theater. I was cool, but I can’t say I was comfortable.

Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.

2
0
0
0
0

(2) comments

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Haha - made you think... Barbie has always generated controversy, sometimes she's the hero(ine), sometimes she's the villain. I have an aversion to theaters, but I'm sure I'll watch Barbie (and her co-conspirator, Oppenheimer) one of these days when she comes to TV.

Meanwhile - yes, the cruel way that our patriarchal society has historically subjugated women (and straight-jacketed men) is well worth examining. And nothing riles conservatives like questioning traditional gender roles. Thinking is good. [thumbup]

"Takin' a drive, I was an ideal

Looked so alive, turns out I'm not real

Just something you paid for

What was I made for?"

Report Add Reply
Maris Helfrich

Thanks, Dolph, for writing the tribute to women and accentuating "the positive"!

(I haven't seen the movie myself.)

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription