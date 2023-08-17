Last Sunday in the blazing heat of the afternoon, I went to see the movie “Barbie.” The women in my life — wife, niece, colleagues and friends — urged me to go.
Over the years, I’ve learned that when the women in my life are unanimous, I should listen. So, I went and was the only man in the theater. I was cool, but I can’t say I was comfortable.
The movie said too much that was profound, provocative, challenging and hopeful, and it said it all too quickly.
I may need to see it again.
And I can see why several nations — Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Algeria and Vietnam, so far — have banned the movie.
“Barbie” is as subversive as anything you’re likely to see this decade. The Kuwaitis, Saudis and Algerians think its subversiveness is dangerous to their way of life.
I hope they’re right.
The movie is so subversive that several of America’s right-wing mullahs have spoken out against it, as well. Those include senators Ted Cruz and Marsha Blackburn, as well as radical right agitators, Rep. and Mrs. Matt Gaetz.
Mrs. Gaetz, in particular, panned the movie for “neglecting faith and family and biblical issues.”
There was an incipient move on the right to boycott “Barbie,” but it fizzled. The movie is on pace to gross more than $500 million. The marketplace has spoken.
One thing the critics miss is the fun. The movie has a feminist message, but it’s also very funny and the soundtrack is stunning. As always with theater, the writing makes the difference, and for that we should thank Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach.
The film shows us the patriarchy by presenting Barbie Land as a clever inversion. In it, the Barbies run things thoughtlessly. The Kens are superfluous. They exist only as accouterments, longing to attract the female gaze.
I do not want to give away much of the story here, but it’s important to say the movie made me think.
Sitting there in the darkened theater, I thought of my mother and her struggles, working for decades as a legal secretary. I thought of my daughter, who this fall becomes a high school principal after years of struggle to balance work and family.
I thought of my wife, whose most important role is sharing love and warmth, a skill not everyone possesses. I thought of my niece, an oncology nurse who has raised three sons. I thought of my granddaughters, heading off to college this fall, heads full of dreams.
And I thought of all the women whose paths I crossed in my career. The movie made me think of their special, individual challenges. They were many.
The movie made me think I owe all of them, the women in my life, more than I have acknowledged before and more than I can ever repay.
The actress Rhea Perlman plays Ruth Handler, the inventor of the Barbie doll. Toward the end of the movie, we hear her monologue over a montage of old home movies, profound in their simplicity.
“We mothers stand still, so our daughters can look back to see how far they’ve come,” she says.
The line, and the movie, are both profound and hopeful.
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
(2) comments
Haha - made you think... Barbie has always generated controversy, sometimes she's the hero(ine), sometimes she's the villain. I have an aversion to theaters, but I'm sure I'll watch Barbie (and her co-conspirator, Oppenheimer) one of these days when she comes to TV.
Meanwhile - yes, the cruel way that our patriarchal society has historically subjugated women (and straight-jacketed men) is well worth examining. And nothing riles conservatives like questioning traditional gender roles. Thinking is good. [thumbup]
"Takin' a drive, I was an ideal
Looked so alive, turns out I'm not real
Just something you paid for
What was I made for?"
Thanks, Dolph, for writing the tribute to women and accentuating "the positive"!
(I haven't seen the movie myself.)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.