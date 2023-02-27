Former President Jimmy Carter entered into hospice care … with the 98-year-old expected to spend his remaining time at home surrounded by his family.
— USA Today, February 2023
Jimmy Carter sat huddled in the back seat of my car in a dress coat that seemed too large. I imagine now his phosphorescent teeth chattering, probably just a trick of memory.
This was in January 1976. A newspaper colleague and I drove the candidate from the airport in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Oskaloosa, Iowa.
I was 26, the new publisher of the Oskaloosa Herald. Former Georgia Gov. Carter then still was Jimmy Who.
There were 17 Democrats seeking the nomination of their party. Those included Gov. Jerry Brown of California, Sen. Fred Harris of Oklahoma, Sen. Birch Bayh, Frank Church, Arizonan Morris Udall, Sargent Shriver, late brother-in-law to JFK, Gov. George Wallace of Alabama, pretending to be a Democrat, and Lloyd Bentsen of Texas.
Of the 17, Carter may have been the least well known. Yet he won, improbably. How he won tells a lot about the man.
It was roughly a 45-minute drive from Ottumwa to Oskaloosa. After introductions, Carter picked up on my Alabama accent. Then, Southern-to-Southerner, we talked about how awful cold it was.
Outside, snowy soybean fields rolled by in the winter dark, and we crossed the Skunk River, frozen bank to bank.
We also talked about whether a Southerner could win the presidency. It seemed doubtful.
Carter spoke that night at the Mahaska County YMCA in Oskaloosa. I remember thinking he was cordial, quick and likeable. In the wake of Watergate, he said, over and over, “I will never lie to you.”
People who did not expect to be impressed walked away thinking, “Well, maybe.”
Carter won in Iowa because he took time to understand and exploit the extremely complicated and labor-intensive Iowa Caucus system. He also had a message that resonated in its moment.
His team built a huge, precinct-by-precinct campaign organization, beating more famous, better financed candidates. When Carter won Iowa, the country said, “Well, maybe. Just maybe.”
But by 1980 — facing a poor economy, soaring interest and inflation rates, high energy costs and the 1979 takeover of the U.S. embassy in Tehran — Carter lost and lost badly to Ronald Reagan.
Reagan saw his moment more clearly than Carter did, and then went on to change the face of his party and national politics.
When Carter left office, many saw him as a failure. History is shifting that perception — see Peggy Noonan’s wonderful commentary in last week’s Wall Street Journal.
After the White House, he went on to a life of service. Carter did not become famously rich like the Clintons or Obamas. He did not whine like a child or bully anyone or lie about winning.
Instead, Carter built homes for the poor, taught Sunday school and increased the peace. He ceaselessly sought a better world.
Novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald said there are no second acts in American lives.
Jimmy Carter demonstrated that good men can win and serve, and that defeat doesn’t inevitably preclude a strong second act.
