Two things seem clear from talking to friends and my colleagues on the editorial board — people are interested in what’s worth watching on the nearly innumerable streaming services, and simple what, where and when information is hard to come by.
So, here’s a sampling of the TV I’m watching …
Dear Edward — Series, Apple. Starring Connie Britton. About recovery from loss. A surprisingly strong dramatic series. Britton is annoying, but the ensemble around her makes up for it.
Black Bear — Movie, Prime. Psychosexual thriller. The filmmaker manipulates people at a lake house to create art. A movie about making a movie or two?
Sharper — Movie, Apple. Stars Julianne Moore. About bilking billionaires. Clever, tense and watchable. Slow start, but it builds. The weirdest happily-ever-after ever. My wife, Teri, loved Moore’s clothes.
Shrinking — Series, Amazon. My favorite of the new batch of TV series. Starring Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and others you don’t know. Funny and touching. It’ll remind you of "Ted Lasso," which is not surprising because the producer-writer is Brett Goldstein (the very profane Roy Kent).
The Killing of a Sacred Deer — Movie, Showtime. Starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan. Described as a psychological horror-thriller. It was weird, and the characters all had a stifled effect. Didn’t want to finish it, but couldn’t look away.
Cunk on Earth — Series, Netflix. I loved it, but friends I recommended it to either loved or hated it. Diane Morgan plays Philomena Cunk, a deadpan send-up of British TV pontificators. It's like a martini with almost no vermouth and no olive juice. Very dry and, for Americans, not dirty enough. British humor, similar to Monty Python.
The Last of Us — Series, HBO. Gripping, fascinating, but the quality is uneven. Episode 3 is spectacular. The story of the end of mankind, and it’s derived from a video game. “The only people who can betray us are the ones we trust.”
Afternoon Delight — 2013 movie on Peacock. Kathryn Hahn and Juno Temple. About relationships and sex in the suburbs. These people are clearly thinking too much. This leads to waywardness and some disturbingly funny sequences.
On The Beach — I’ve been watching really old movies, too, and I loved this from director Stanley Kramer, vintage 1959. Gregory Peck and Ava Gardner, Anthony Perkins and Fred Astaire, who was surprisingly good and never danced a step. A cold war-era movie about people awaiting the end of time in Australia.
Poker Face — Series, Peacock. Natasha Lyonne. She knows if you’re lying! Uneven in quality, reminiscent of '70s serials like “Columbo” or “Murder She Wrote,” but with cussing.
1923 — Series, Paramount. Another "Yellowstone" prequel. Slow with much angst and gas-baggy gab about protecting the environment from “the men who build cities.” Harrison Ford is offensively bad. Too little plot to sustain an adult’s interest.
Gaslit — Series, Starz. Julia Roberts, and Sean Penn, as Martha and John Mitchell. Very watchable. Sean Penn’s makeup is really the star of this show — he looks just like John Mitchell. All the Watergate conspirators played as buffoons, except Martha Mitchell, who here is a heroine, not a buffoon.
You — Series, Netflix. This one’s about a stalker. Clever, scary and well written. Starring Penn Badgley in the first of four seasons. Reminded me of "The Talented Mr. Ripley" and Patricia Highsmith’s writing in general.
