How do you like the idea of a manifesto?
Karl Marx and Fredrich Engels wrote one and got to be pretty famous. Not beloved, but famous.
A manifesto is better than just a plain old essay or other description of a person’s beliefs and feelings.
I get the impression a manifesto, by its nature, is saying “This is the way it is going to be, or else.” A bossy epistle.
I want to write a manifesto to those who are controlling the robo calls on everybody’s landline and cell phone. There has to be some way to do away with the noxiousness of it all.
If the houses of Congress would take on this as a project, they might succeed in accomplishing something in their seemingly fruitless terms of office.
Maybe they can’t, but somebody has got to try. People who pay for others to make nuisance telephone calls are able to read.
Let them read my manifesto and heed it.
Here it goes:
I have been ill and need my rest. There are hundreds in this same boat.
When I stop coughing long enough to close my eyes and begin a little nap, the telephone rings.
My phone puts a name and number up on the screen and many of them say “anonymous.”
I don’t want to talk to anonymous, but I have to put on my glasses to read the screen to see that it is you, calling me.
I have learned, having looked and learned, not to answer the phone. But that doesn’t really help. The calls still come.
About half the calls each day, if I answer, are the same ones, offering me zero interest on my credit card. I know this is a lie. A pure scam.
What I would like to do is ask if there is a real person on the line and, if there is, tell that person exactly what I think of him, or her, for making me sicker.
I would also like to tell some inventive someone to create for all of us a special button which we could push, while the usurper is usurping. Pushing the button would cause the telephone on the interrupting phone to disintegrate into a million pieces.
Somebody working for NASA ought to be able to invent that.
I would read the caller my manifesto, pause dramatically, and push the explosion button.
No more robocalls.
One of you geniuses, get busy.
