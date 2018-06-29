You may not even know the name Marie Colvin. She was an American from Long Island, but she had worked for years overseas, most notably for London’s Sunday Times. Somewhat notorious as a war correspondent, she was one of the most intrepid among this special group of international journalists who go bravely, if sometimes foolhardily, from war to war.
But she stood out in terms of sheer courage, classiness and competence.
You couldn’t easily miss her. It was the black eye patch, worn almost jauntily, that always gave her away. In Sri Lanka in 2001, a random rocket-propelled grenade had taken out her eye.
Which brings us to the central question: Was her death six years ago in Homs, Syria, also “random”?
For if the tale behind the tale of the inimitable Marie Colvin dying in a Syrian government artillery barrage turns out to be true, it will be, by my accounting, the first well-publicized case of an actual government targeting a journalist for death in a war zone.
Even Marie had had qualms the night before about going into the grotesque ruins of the once-thriving city of Homs, and that was unusual, given her to-the-edges bravery. She told her photographer, “Paul, I don’t like this.” He darkly agreed. But Marie, as always, was implacably insistent.
Marie Colvin might have been simply another of about 100 journalists killed so far in the seven years of the Syrian civil war, except that, as it now appears, the government was closing in on her. Independent and respected sources, and 700,000 records smuggled out of Syria by defectors, activists and Arab League officials, outline how the government “bracketed” or “walked in” on her — the military terms for focusing bombing and artillery closer and closer to the individual person desired dead.
Her editors back in London said afterward they could never understand why she had filed her reporting in a Skype call from inside Homs, which led Syrian intelligence to her. Why hadn’t she waited until she was safely in Beirut?
As the creatively named defector “Ulysses” has testified, Damascus had employed traditional electronic intercepts and a mobile satellite tracking device so it could assassinate, very specifically, her.
Indeed, the defectors also tell the story of how Syrian Maj. Gen. Rafiq Shahadah, who allegedly planned and carried out the 2012 attack, gave a gala party when he got the news and said, “Marie Colvin was a dog and now she’s dead.”
Marie’s family filed a civil case in U.S. District Court against the Syrian government under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, with the aid of the Center for Justice and Accountability in San Francisco. There are Syrian monies held in the United States that could be tapped as restitution, but it is Marie’s story that will be of most historical importance.
Foreign correspondents die every day. Their “home” is a world gone mad. But in the 1949 Geneva Accords, journalists were recognized as “noncombatants,” deserving of the same respect and status as, say, Red Cross workers, NGOs or U.N. officials. This sounds insignificant, but it’s tremendously important because the public gets virtually all of its news and information about the world from the handful of foreign correspondents.
Therefore, if it is true that the Syrians deliberately targeted even one journalist for execution, then we have entered a new period and Americans should think seriously indeed about the value of foreign coverage and what correspondents give up to provide it.
