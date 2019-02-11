The local folks who like to preserve history will be holding a meeting on Valentine’s Day at the Davidson Home at 103 Third Avenue in Texas City.
Anybody interested in helping protect and preserve the homes in Heritage Square is invited to join the group. The annual dues are $15 for an individual, $5 for a student or a senior citizen and $25 for a family. Becoming a recognized member, which is a lifetime membership, is $100. You can send dues to P.O. Box 2091, Texas City, Texas 77592.
The Heritage Association began several years ago when several local couples, interesting in saving the Davison Home, pooled their resources and bought the property. The house had been empty and was quietly wasting away, but it was too beautiful and too historical not to preserve.
It began life in 1898, and is a good example of Victorian architecture. Frank Davison was a merchant, a city commissioner and an all-around good guy, promoting the interests of a budding Texas City.
He and his wife were host and hostess to lots of different civic endeavors.
Today, his great-grandson, Tom Cain, is this year’s president of the association. But lots of people have helped to grow this group and raise funds to preserve and protect.
Since that acquisition, the association has also acquired the Engineer’s House, a Queen Anne cottage which features fish scale shingles on its outer walls and lots of gingerbread.
It was occupied, not by an engineer, but by a surveyor who was subsequently shot and killed by a man who didn’t want him “trespassing” on his property.
Other homes include the Williams House, first owned by an early Texas City mayor, and the Wetzel house, an early ranch-style home. All these additional houses were moved to the property from other city locations.
I got to watch them move the Wetzel House and stood in front of a big tree to keep them from chopping off a limb of that historic plant. They went around it, finally.
The city of Texas City and the heritage folks share joint responsibility for all the properties, collectively called Heritage Square.
Texas City workers tend to all the outside necessities, including the big roofing jobs and exterior finishes.
The Davison House has a new paint job and looks beautiful.
Heritage members tend to the interiors, including replacing furniture, drapes, wall paper and floor tiles.
Their most recent big job was a complete redo of the bathroom. It looks beautiful, too.
All our funds go to help keep those interiors beautiful.
Join us with your dues or come to a meeting and volunteer your time.
