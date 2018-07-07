My friend is dead. Rear-ended while parked at a red light, the impact crushed his Ford F-150 and pushed him into the intersection. He died a few days later from complications resulting from head injuries. Already, the world feels a bit less exciting, a little less complete.
I first met my friend inside a small conference room without windows. Sitting across from each other, his resume in my hand, we looked at each other. He needed a job, and I was unsure about the mysterious ball of nervous energy sitting across from me.
To this day, I’m not sure he could ever sit still for longer than the brief time between flashes of a firefly. His strong hands, tightly clasped in front of him, seemed to be anchoring him to the table.
“I know you don’t know me,” he said. “But if you will give me this chance, I’ll work harder than anyone you’ve ever met. And I’ll promise I’ll work to be the best journalist you’ll ever hire.”
Out of most people’s mouth this would sound like someone trying to blow dust into a place it should not go. But something was peculiar about the man. Maybe it was the twinkle in his eyes — a twinkle like I imagined I’d see if I’d ever ran across Santa Claus.
But then there was his voice. Something was different. Ninety-nine times out of a 100 your gut says walk away. And generally that is the right call. All I can say is that day must have been number 100, because I put my trust — and comparatively smaller hand — into his and we shook.
I was sitting at home last week when the text came through about my friend’s accident. Details were sketchy, but you didn’t need to be a doctor to know he needed God to be at his side. I prayed out loud repeatedly.
My new editor soon proved his word. Many times I asked him whether he had been sleeping in his office, rather than going home to rest. He denied it but with that darn twinkle in his eye told me I shouldn’t press my luck. Within days he was teaching me what a real journalist was — the kind born, not made with a university degree.
Over the course of the years we worked together, we banged heads over deadlines, filing freedom of information requests and his unorthodox manner of conducting business. I remember him once confronting a district attorney with damning information while they were out alone fishing on a nearby lake. Right there, with God and 213 striped bass as witnesses, the two of them negotiated an early retirement for the district attorney.
That was how my friend did business. If unorthodox is not considered a compliment, it ought to be. Watching my friend do his version of journalism was like witnessing a naturally brilliant self-taught pianist play as Beethoven originally heard it in his head. You don’t see that twice in a lifetime.
The next day a call brought the news I knew I might hear. God called my friend home. From what I hear, St. Peter waved him through. Something about heaven needing a man of true character and a penchant for the unorthodox. Score one for the good guys.
