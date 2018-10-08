If you have followed this column the last few months, you are aware that I have gone through something of a metamorphosis.
A friend of mine has thanked me for creating what he calls directions for downsizing.
First of all, by some miracle I was able to get signed up for an apartment that really should not have been available.
Then I was able to put my house on the market and sell it in some kind of record time.
I got rid of tons of stuff. I got moved. Everything was more than copacetic. Life was good.
Among the apartments at Morningstar, mine was among the largest. Two bedrooms. Two baths. My remaining furniture was crowded, but for what it was, it was roomy.
Peaceful. Quiet. Bland.
I didn’t have to worry anymore about taxes or insurance. People to mow the lawn. People to spray for bugs. I was in nirvana.
Then, with the thundering of a door knocker, my world exploded and came shattering down all around me.
All my relatives were supposed to gather for a family event.
But I didn’t know if they were coming. Or when.
Then came the knock. Followed by the appearance of one grown grandson. He was soon followed by a son and a daughter, suitcases in hand.
Three dogs in tow.
And suddenly, my capacious apartment began to shrink, smaller and smaller.
Fortunately, for me, the event involved a meal, so I did not have to cook for anybody. I think that would have done me in, unprepared as I was.
We all attended the event, and one by one, and two by two, they came back to my shrinking apartment.
The daughter slept in the spare bedroom. The son slept on the couch. The grandson, younger and more adaptable, slept rolled in a quilt on the living room floor.
The dogs had brought their own beds. (A three-dog night.)
I got up early the next morning and walked out into what I can only describe as chaos, compared to the pristine simplicity of earlier days.
Dogs were barking and wanting out. I was afraid to let them out, for fear they would get lost and not come back.
But that didn’t happen.
This too shall pass, I thought to myself.
And as quickly as they came, they left.
I miss them.
