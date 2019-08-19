Almost without trying, I’ve become a professional solitaire player. I imagine there are lots of you out there, particularly among those who own computers.
It’s always a computer on which I play. I gave up the pen and ink on newspaper when everything got too messy.
I love the way the cards glide across the screen. I love the way I can take an unmake-able puzzle and make it, by piling up all the numbers on the aces until I get a perfect stack.
I’m hooked.
While casting aside the newspaper crossword, I have clung to two features, which are the first part of every day.
I read the obituaries. I read the comics.
Do you remember the hullabaloo, which was created when our estimable editor switched comics on us with little or no fanfare?
We had fits. I wrote an ugly column. Lots and lots of you wrote ugly letters of protest.
I don’t know if some of you quit taking the paper because of that unpardonable sin. That used to be the threat when I was a news reporter and people didn’t like what they read. They quit.
Almost always, they missed us, and they came back.
Well, I didn’t quit. I kept reading. Slowly but surely, I began to tolerate some of those new comics.
Now, I frequently get a good laugh from some of them. So, I forgive and forget.
I’m still beginning every day with the obits.
Back in my early reporter days, I was required to write the obits. And I assure you, the ones I wrote back then were better than the ones you read today. Mostly because the people who are burying their relatives are also writing the obits and they’re stressed.
I had a birthday last week, and the more I collect, the more frequently I start writing my own obit.
I will leave out the part about “died peacefully.” It makes me wonder what other ways to die exist, and when I think of those, it bothers me. When you print mine, don’t describe my state of mind, please.
Mine will not have all the nice grandmotherly things, I’m afraid.
I love my grandchildren and I hosted each one for a few days in the summertime and took them out for treats on many occasions. I also baked cookies with each and every one at Christmas time.
But I was really not much of a babysitter or a substitute mom for any of them.
When I did a lot of big holiday meals, many of my children brought much of the food. When we got through eating, they were the ones who cleaned up.
So, don’t give me all those glowing mother/grandmother accolades.
Give me, instead, the fact I made my newspaper deadline almost every time.
