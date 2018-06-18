Several issues have arisen recently that have aroused my ire and, apparently, the ire of others. So this column contains an assortment of bellyaches.
As an official connoisseur and experienced critic of the comics, it has come to my attention that many of you amateur funny paper readers have been interjecting your opinions into the pages of this hometown newspaper without thought to your qualifications for the task.
It all began several days ago and the change was noted by me immediately. Having read the comics second only to the obituaries, I began to react with anger and a certain amount of nausea to new strips which had been interjected without fanfare into the funnies.
I thought to myself, sending a mental note to the editors across the bay, that if money had been spent on new syndications of humor, money had certainly been wasted.
The new drawings are inept and worse, they are not funny. None of them. Not a single one. First-graders could have drawn them better. Fifth-graders would have given them more sparkling dialog.
We are, apparently, stuck with these new creations. All we can hope, I guess, is that the authors get better with age and experience.
Or we will need to find some elementary schoolers to replace them. I officially make this suggestion to the editors.
The news report that has made me the maddest that I have been in years was wrapped around that president’s remark about the folks out sightseeing during Hurricane Harvey.
The Donald apparently has no way to relate to others except to assume that everyone acts as he would act. Ignoramus that he is, he would assume that all those boat pilots out in the flooded streets were “looky-loos.”
Mr. Trump apparently never had the opportunity to watch Mr. Rogers.
My final two bellyaches really do concern health and both occur in my favorite venue — television ads.
One involves first a man, then a woman, each enjoying a happy meal with a group of people when suddenly each is pulled away by an unknown group.
Both of these ads represent a medicine designed to prevent someone from being taken away by a heart attack. And both are based on pure fright.
I don’t like ads which frighten people into action, though I guess they really do their job.
The last features a victim of lung cancer who would not have to talk through a hole in her throat if she had quit smoking.
Effective, I suppose, but very off-putting, to say the least.
