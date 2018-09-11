Have you seen any good TV ads lately?
Some days I just don’t know what to think, they get so crazy. But I know from the feedback everybody watches them and likes to talk about them.
I guess the best one lately is J.J. Watt talking about the truck of J.J. and the Texans. People just like to see and hear him and enjoy his muscles and his smile.
I think he could probably run for governor and get it, hands down.
The most obnoxious ad currently running, at least in my opinion, involves a group of people talking in little baby voices about their love for gummy bears.
I can’t get to the mute button fast enough, so I am unable to unhear their voices.
Geico, which has always featured that gecko, has branched out into zaniness these days. There’s one where all these meercats pop up in all these cubicles of a business office. That’s pretty cute.
There are a lot of really sweet ads involving little babies, mostly ads for diapers.
But my favorite involved Alexa. She’s making announcements to a father who is being a stay-at-home dad. She reminds him of where the baby’s teething ring is located, in the freezer, and he gets it when the baby starts crying. She reminds him of a play date for the kid.
But the best thing she does is remind him his wife loves him and that he is doing “a really good job.” That one always makes me smile.
I don’t smile when I see the “we buy ugly houses” ad in which the guy asks for the pudding and the lady un-velcros it from the table and it slides away. First, what she is trying to pass is quite obviously not pudding, but jello. And second, the table could be slanted whether or not it’s an “ugly house.”
Others, which I quickly dash through, in addition to the gummy bear people, are all those offering up their terrible disabilities caused by smoking. Scare tactics are terrible. These ads are terrible. I hope they cause someone to quit, but I doubt it.
Do you love the guy who pours wine from a great height, challenging his customer to plan a really great birthday for his girlfriend?
As he pours, he tells the diner the wine will go well with the duck comfit. And he adds, “Let this breathe.” He is wonderful.
Have you seen Jack in the Beanstalk who notes the giant has given up the “Fee” in “fee, fie, foe, fum.” Denoting the absence of a fee for his product.
Worst of all is the lady who tells the girl “You smell just like my Walter.”
