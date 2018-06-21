Mark Porretto was helping out with the beach service umbrellas early in the morning one day last weekend at 47th Street. You may recall that the water was extremely rough, and on this day the current was running from west to east with big surf. Mark and I grew up together on the beach.
He’s a longtime surfer, has worked countless hours on his family’s beach, and even in his 50s is an incredible athlete who routinely competes in stand-up paddle events. I mention this because it’s a very important part of the story.
The Beach Patrol has three shifts of lifeguards. The main one is later in the day when crowds are highest. The early one starts at 7:45 a.m., and after the mandatory skills training session every guard does every day they work, they arrive at the towers before 9:15 a.m. The morning shift staffs towers that traditionally have early morning crowds that last all day and into the night.
Places like a tower at Stewart Beach and East Beach, 61st, 59th, 53rd, 51st, 37th, and 29th streets get the early shift on the weekends. Then, when the other guard arrives at midday, these early guards do lunch breaks for three towers and rejoin the other guard in their original tower for the busiest part of the afternoon. After 5 p.m. one guard takes care of each tower until dark.
When Mark arrived at 47th Street there was no lifeguard on duty. He spotted two heads near the rock groin on the west side. Because of his experience he quickly figured out that they were caught in a rip current. He was quick thinking enough to know to grab something that floats, in this case his surfboard, and quickly paddled out to the two people. Keeping the board between himself and the victims, he got them stabilized on the board. Once they were calm enough he paddled them out past the end of the groin and let the longshore current take them around the end, past the rip current on the other side.
He brought them to shore and made sure they were OK before continuing to set up the umbrellas. A little while later he saw another person drifting toward the rocks and did it all again a second time. Three people that very likely could have drowned if Mark had not been quick to spot the problem and had the skill set to effect the rescue.
Mark is a hero and this is not the first time he’s rescued people in the water. But for those who encounter this type of problem, but don’t have the skill set or the physical ability to do this there is another, much safer option. We recommend strongly that you don’t enter the water to help someone drowning. Better to throw or extend something. At the end of each groin there is a rescue box that contains a ring buoy and throw bag. Grab the rope and throw the ring and call 911. We’ll be there quickly.
