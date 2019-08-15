At our National Lifeguarding Championships in Virginia Beach I was suddenly hit with a moment of clarity that was close to a revelation.
Just like is often the case here in Galveston, there were so many things going on all at once. We had athletes from the junior guard program, U19, open and age group competing. In addition to these incredibly talented athletes from 10 to 70-plus years of age, we had a sponsor appreciation party, numerous events for the athletes, a celebration of life/paddle out ceremony for several lifeguard chiefs who have recently passed away, and we had the privilege of giving out an award to a group of brave U.S. Marines who saved a group of children from drowning.
I was thinking about all of this, and it suddenly hit me what a comprehensive web we all collectively weave, both in Galveston, nationally, and internationally. Locally, we're so much more than a collection of beach lifeguards, and lifeguard support teams. We're a large, comprehensive safety net. And we're a family. The Galveston Beach Patrol Family. That family includes guards, junior guards and their parents, Wave Watchers, Survivor Support Network, partner public safety groups, Park Board and city of Galveston departments, the media, the larger Galveston community and many more.
Many enter as very young children in the junior guard program. They learn about the ocean, build an ocean-and-rescue skill set, and learn how to use it to help others. They may continue as guards, volunteers, athletes, coaches, sponsors, administrators and more. Hundreds devote uncountable hours and energy to prevent accidents, save lives, educate the public, acknowledge service and heroism inside and outside of the family with our cousin groups, mentor newer and younger members, and to support each other in so many ways. This is way beyond what would, or could, be done out of a feeling of obligation or devotion to duty. This must be love.
We love the over 7 million people we protect annually. We love the environment we're so privileged to work in. And like a family, no matter how much we may disagree or argue or butt heads, we love each other. We understand the incredibly difficult role we all have in trying to keep people safe in an environment that's foreign to them, but that we thrive in. We know how hard you must work your entire life to maintain the conditioning and skills that allow you to be the rescuer — and not the victim. We know how important even the briefest interaction with a tourist or local can be. And we know how much it matters what you do to get people information on how to be safe before they ever get wet.
Thank you to each of you that play a part in the shared mission and for choosing to be in the Galveston Island Beach Patrol family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.